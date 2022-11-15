Days of our Lives spoilers: Winter in Salem brings romance, drama, death, mystery, and Bo and Hope’s return

Darker days are ahead for Kate on the hit Peacock soap opera. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the winter season will bring a slew of drama, mystery, intrigue, romance, chaos, and fan-favorite returns.

Over the weekend, stars from Days held their annual fan convention in California, leading to some exciting and shocking news.

Last week rumors swirled that Victoria Konefal (Ciara) was back filming the hit soap opera. It turns out that was true, and she’s not the only big return.

Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell are reprising their roles of Hope and Bo Brady, and Steve Burton joining the show as Harris Michaels.

Thanks to the winter preview video, Days of our Lives fans have been given a look at what’s in store for them and so much more.

Truth bombs are dropping all over Salem

The promo is filled with many fights, including Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) taking on Dr. Rolfe (Richard Wharton. At the same time,e Bonnie (Judi Evans) punches Xander (Paul Telfer) in the stomach as Justin (Wally Kurth) watches.

There are also several sexy scenes, and romance, or rather game-playing, takes center stage ahead of a bomb exploding.

The truth about what Chanel (Raven Bowens) did to get arrested comes out as she spills the beans to Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Meanwhile, Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) are stunned to learn Chanel killed Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) mother.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jada’s (Elia Cantu) pregnancy is front and center, with Eric (Greg Vaughan) committed to standing by her. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets an earful from Eric and Jada when she sticks her nose in their business.

The fallout of losing Rafe (Galen Gering) and Eric pushes Nicole to make another stupid mistake. Nicole ends up in bed with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Big returns and death in Salem

Days keeps the hits coming when Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) announces the orchid has been stolen. It doesn’t take long for Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) to all “die” as their loved ones mourn the loss.

In true Salem fashion, though, the ladies aren’t exactly dead. They find themselves in a heaven-like place with a slew of questions.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are shocked to stumble upon Hope, and they aren’t the only ones that Hope leaves shaken. Ciara walks in on her mom kissing Harris in a hospital room.

Over with Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), she’s thrilled to see her precious Bo has woken up. However, his words are “where’s Hope,” which will no doubt send Megan reeling.

Wowza, so much juicy entertainment going down over the next few months on the hit daytime drama to keep fans inside and glued to their television screens all winter long.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.