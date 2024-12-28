Days of our Lives spoilers: Secrets and lies are exposed

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that ringing in the new year isn’t all fun and games for the people of Salem.

With Christmas behind us, celebrating the new year is the next hurdle.

Secrets and lies have plagued the town, and it’s time to expose them—especially for the teen scene.

Friday’s cliffhangers will be front and center when Monday’s show returns.

It isn’t all gloom and doom, though. Some happy moments push couples together as they celebrate New Year’s Eve in a big way.

Here’s what’s happening next week on Days of our Lives.

Relationships face big tests

Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) were headed out when Holly (Ashley Puzemis) was back at his door. She was shocked to see them together, leading to the truth about the pregnancy.

Holly is stunned to learn about Sophia, but Tate assures her that things don’t have to change because of it. Holly isn’t buying it because she looks disgusted at the thought he would say that.

A flip of the scene shows Sophia’s mom, Amy (Shi Ne Nielson), insisting that she and Tate will raise the baby together.

Another relationship in peril is Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) marriage. Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) and Johnny go too far, and Chanel discovers what happened.

When the two sort out their feelings, expect Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) to be on opposite sides.

Rafe runs into ‘Rafe’

Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering) is back, causing problems for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), and it’s only a matter of time before things get out of control.

He wants more DiMera money and will do whatever it takes to get it.

When Rafe (Galen Gering) comes face-to-face with his look-a-like, we can only guess that Arnold must think quickly.

Days spoilers tease that Jada (Elia Cantu) is suspicious about Rafe’s behavior, which means Arnold has likely locked the real Rafe away — for now.

New couples

The writers are shaking things up with pairings that seemingly came out of nowhere. Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) will share a kiss, while Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) get close, much to the dismay of Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

New Year’s Eve will be a blast, but expect more chaos as the new year promises to bring more sadness and drama to the people of Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.