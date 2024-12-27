Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ’s big problem, ‘Rafe’ raises suspicions, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease that things in Salem are chaotic as the new year rolls in.

There may be some changes regarding what happens at the Salem PD.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is in a bit of a pickle, and it will only get more complicated next week.

Relationships are forming, which will change the tides for the new year.

During the Day of Days fan event, the winter promo teased that big things were coming, and kicking off the new year seems to be when everything begins.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what ot expect next week on Days of our Lives.

‘Rafe’s’ actions raise suspicions

Christmas Eve brought a shock to EJ when Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering) showed up.

Days viewers who may not remember Arnold may need a little refresher. Arnold was the man EJ and Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) hired to break up Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Rafe (Galen Gering).

Arnold had plastic surgery to look like Rafe, and once he completed the job, he was sent away with plenty of DiMera money, but he has blown through it.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Jada (Elia Cantu) senses something is off with Rafe. Based on Friday’s cliffhanger, it seems as if Arnold (and possibly EJ) does something to Rafe and steps into his place in Salem. How long will the faux Rafe stick around?

Relationship changes in Salem

Next week, Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ get flirty. Their history is filled with complicated matters, but the writers will try them together again.

Meanwhile, Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) were interrupted as they headed out to proceed with the abortion. Holly (Ashley Puzemis) was at Tate’s door to ask whether he minded if she went to the concern with Doug (Peyton Meyer).

When Holly needs someone to talk to about what happened, she turns to Doug. Things between her and Tate are rocky, and seeing Sophia at his place has affected her.

More Salem news

Things between Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) seem to be blossoming, but a perfectly timed interruption changes everything.

And in keeping with awkward moments, Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) wake up on New Year’s Day to one of those.

Salem is gearing up for plenty of surprises and drama, so be sure to tune in so that you don’t miss a moment of the juicy drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.