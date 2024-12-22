Days of our Lives characters that need to go in 2025

Days of our Lives has some characters that we are ready to see go in the new year.

The cast for the Peacock soap has always been inflated, so it’s like a revolving door of comings and goings on the show.

Days has become known for having their cast members do brief stints to help trim the budget.

However, the daytime drama also continues to have several characters on-screen that we just don’t need.

To be clear, our thoughts have nothing to do with the talented actors or actresses playing these characters.

Here are a few characters that should leave Salem.

Rafe and Jada

The character of Rafe (Galen Gering) has run his course on Days of our Lives. Rafe’s only purpose for years seems to be a love life no one cares about at all.

This year, Rafe’s biggest story was being stabbed by crazy Connie (Julie Dove) and being in a coma for months. Now that he’s not a cop, Rafe’s purpose has diminished even further.

Granted, his teaming up with Steve (Stephen Nichols) at Black Patch does make him somewhat useful. Let’s be honest, though: Rafe is no John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Steve can handle Black Patch independently.

Jada (Elia Cantu) can also hit the road. The character has never really caught on with us.

While she does serve a purpose as the police commissioner, there’s no other point to having Jada around. Since Rafe and Jada are engaged and Days spoilers reveal they set a wedding date, we think they should leave Salem and ride off into the sunset.

Tate and Holly

Despite their deep connection to Salem’s core families, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) are dullsville. They have zero chemistry, first and foremost, making them unlikeable as a couple.

The fact that Leo is way too old to play teenage Tate doesn’t help. Again, nothing against the actor.

Even with the Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) pregnancy drama kicking off, it’s not making us root for Holly and Tate at all.

In fact, Days needs to squash the teen scene. Perhaps they will all leave town for college in 2025, and the writers can age them and try again in a couple of years.

Joy

We get it. Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) was basically brought in to cause problems for Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), but it’s enough already.

The truth needs to come out about Joy and Johnny’s one-night stand, and the homewrecker needs to be sent packing back to the Big Apple.

Joy is boring to watch, and that’s on the writers for not making her interesting. If she were more of a villain, like Sami (Alison Sweeney) or Kate (Lauren Koslow) back in the day, Joy might be kind of interesting to watch.

That’s not the case; simply put, there’s no use for Joy. Even the fact that Joy is Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) sister and Nancy’s (Patrika Darbo) daughter doesn’t make us like the character.

Philip

Why, oh why, do the Days of our Lives writers keep bringing Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) back for stupid storylines? Philip is a legacy character, Victor (John Aniston) and Kate’s son, and he has so many ties to Salem.

Whenever he returns, though, it’s just a waste of Philip’s history. This time around is no exception.

Having Philip fight his new brother, Xander (Paul Telfer), for Titan is a great concept. However, Vivan (Louise Sorel) forging a fake letter to give Philip a claim to Titan is dumb and will blow up in his face soon.

Philip’s upcoming romance with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) doesn’t make us want him in Salem either. We didn’t like them as a couple the first time around and certainly don’t need a redo of them as a couple.

Speaking of Stephanie, she’s one of a few characters we are on the fence about for the new year. Stephanie, the child of super couple Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), should have better storylines, but so far, it’s all about her love life.

If things don’t change when the new writers come in, Stephanie will be on our “we don’t need you anymore” list next year.

Other characters on the fence with us as we go into 2025 are Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Ava (Tamara Braun), Cat (AnnaLynne McCord), Javi (Al Calderon), and new Doug (Peyton Meyer).

They all seem to have interesting storylines on the horizon that pique our interest, so we are reserving judgment for now.

Who do you think needs to leave Salem in 2025? Sound off in the comment section below.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.