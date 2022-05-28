Days of our Lives spoilers: Sarah forgives Xander, Abigail’s baby news, and Belle shocks Shawn

Abigail has some surprising news for Chad. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease life’s drastically changing for three different couples, and not all of them will have a happy ending.

The hit NBC soap opera comes off May sweeps with a short week filled with moments that will leave Days fans on the edge of their seats. Due to NBC coverage of the French open, Days of our Lives will be preempted on Monday, May 30, Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3.

That means only two new episodes of the daytime drama will hit NBC airwaves on Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1. Thanks to the latest Days preview video, fans have a glimpse of what’s going down in Salem on those two days.

Sarah and Xander heat things up

It’s the moment Xander (Paul Telfer) has been waiting for since he learned Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) didn’t really dump him on their wedding day. After Sarah forgives Xander again for his part in the baby switch, she falls into his arms again.

Their moment at the cemetery leads to the Xarah reunion fans have been dreaming of for over a year. Back at the Salem Inn, Xander and Sarah heat things up with a sexy romp to celebrate being together again.

Is Abigail pregnant?

Over with Abigail (Marci Miller), she has an appointment with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) at the hospital. Later while eating with Chad (Billy Flynn) at the Brady Pub, Abigail brings up the subject of having more children.

Abigail’s remarks lead Chad to wonder if his wife is pregnant. The video footage only shows Abigail coyly smiling at his question, so fans will have to tune in to find out for sure.

Belle has papers for Shawn

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Belle (Martha Madison) has court documents drawn for Shawn (Brandon Beemer). It appears the legal papers pertain to their marriage, not his unborn child with Jan (Heather Lindell), as some viewers thought.

A steamy kiss with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) forces Belle to acknowledge not only the state her marriage is in but her attraction to her former brother-in-law. Yes, it looks like a Belle and EJ pairing is on the horizon.

Belle shocks Shawn at the police station with the legal documents. The move only confirms to Shawn that EJ is out to take advantage of the situation and steal his wife.

Is Abigail really pregnant? Will Xander and Sarah’s reunion last? Is it the end of Shawn and Belle?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit NBC daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.