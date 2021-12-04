Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami and Nicole face off in bedroom brawl over EJ

Sami and Nicole have yet another physical fight, and Days fans won’t be disappointed. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a good old-fashioned soap opera fight is on the horizon as two bitter enemies brawl over one man.

The hit NBC daytime drama will have fans glued to their televisions when Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) come to blows yet again. This time instead of the two ladies throwing each other into a wedding cake over Nicole cheating on Eric (Greg Vaughan), it’s all about EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

EJ and Nicole’s night of passion

After weeks of back and forth, EJ and Nicole finally take their relationship to the next level. Yes, in an attempt to move past her feelings for Rafe (Galen Gering), Nicole focuses all of her attention on EJ.

Things get hot and heavy with the new couple in the latest Days preview video. EJ pulls out all of his passionate moves, including kissing Nicole up against the wall. Then he picks her up and carries her to the bed.

These two hit the sheets, giving into their ultimate desires. Nicole and EJ are having the time of their lives until they get a shocking interruption.

Sami goes after Nicole

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) rescues Sami from her kidnapper. However, instead of getting a hero’s reward, Lucas gets ditched so Sami can go find her husband.

Sami gets more than she bargained for when she arrives at the DiMera mansion to find EJ in bed with Nicole. EJ is stunned to see his wife standing at his bedroom door.

It doesn’t take long for Hurricane Sami to form. After Nicole gets out of bed, Sami throws her dress at her, and that’s just the beginning. Sami slaps Nicole, who turns around and slaps Sami right back.

The slap fest turns into a full-on bedroom brawl as Sami literally throws Nicole onto the bed and begins to attack her. EJ runs over to stop the fight while Nicole screams at Sami’s behavior.

There is no love lost between Nicole and Sami, that’s for sure. Days of our Lives fans know this rivalry is one for the books, so having them fight is always entertaining.

Sami is back to fight for her man. However, the question of who kidnapped her remains a mystery. EJ seems like the obvious choice, but the NBC show has dropped some clues he might not be the culprit.

One thing is for sure. Now that Sami has returned, Nicole and EJ’s road to romantic bliss won’t be easy at all.

Who do you think belongs with EJ, Nicole, or Sami?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.