Days of our Lives spoilers: Rafe and Nicole hook up and Gabi’s desperate to save Jake

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things get super creepy in Salem as Halloween night is filled with shocking and traumatic events.

Oh yes, the NBC soap opera is bringing the craziness and spookiness to the first week of November sweeps. Days fans should be prepared for things to get out of control quickly and filled with many OMG moments.

In the latest preview video, the devil, aka possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall), unleashes evil throughout Salem. Dressed in a devil’s costume, Marlena stands near the grave of beloved Salem resident Tom Horton.

MarDevil creepily giggles as she puts her plan to terrorize the town into motion. She then says out loud that she kills herself. That means Salem better watch out because possessed Marlena intends to bring back three evil villains from the dead.

Charlie (Mike Manning), Deimos (Vincent Irizarry), and Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) are the chosen ones, which means bad news for so many Salem residents.

Nicole and Rafe get busy at Basic Black

While having drinks at Julie’s Place, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Ava (Tamara Braun) once again talk about Rafe (Galen Gering). Nicole reiterates that she and Rafe are just friends.

However, that theory goes out the window when Nicole and Rafe are seen getting passionate on the Basic Black conference table. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe and Nicole finally give in to their feelings after the disturbing events of Halloween night involving Deimos.

Is Jake dead or alive?

Next up, Eli (Lamon Archey) informs Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ava that there’s been a homicide. All bets are on Eli’s homicide victim being Charlie, who ends up dead again.

Speaking of dead people in Salem, the Days preview video also shows Gabi (Camila Banus) frantically digging up a grave as she screams for Jake (Brandon Barash). When she gets to the coffin and opens it, Jake is lying in it.

Gabi freaks out as the video footage ends, leaving Days of our Lives fans wondering what happens to Jake.

Who will survive the evil that Marlena wreaks on Salem? Will Nicole and Rafe come clean to Ava and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about their boardroom tryst? Who put Jake in a grave, MarDevil, or a Vitali crime family member?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily because there’s so much going down in Salem. Not a second should be missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.