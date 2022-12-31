Days of our Lives spoilers: Marlena blasts Kristen, Stefan’s truth bomb, and Kate and Kayla are in dire straits

Kayla lands back in the hospital thanks to Orpheus on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the new year brings a whole lot of drama to Salem as bombshells are dropped, and medical crises emerge again.

The hit soap opera kicks off 2023 with a bang as life in Salem gets even more dramatic than in 2022.

Instead of waiting for February sweeps to deliver some jaw-dropping moments, Days wastes no time ensuring fans will be glued to their TV screen as January begins.

The aftermath of Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) actions regarding Stefan (Brandon Barash) and the orchid will be front and center.

New romances will also be tested as two women fight for what they want and stand up for themselves.

That’s not all either, as the newest preview video for the daytime drama teases there’s a lot to look forward to in the new year.

Gabi and Stephanie stand their ground

The footage has hurricane Gabi (Camila Banus) not missing a beat as she informs Stefan that he still loves her.

It’s a bit of an awkward moment since Stefan happens to be in bed with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). However, Gabi isn’t fazed by that because she’s determined to get her man back.

Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) jealous side gets the best of him. It also lands him in trouble after he makes it clear to Chad (Billy Flynn) that Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex are an item. Stephanie rips Alex for his actions reminding him she’s not a piece of property.

Kayla and Kate fight for their lives thanks to Kristen

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Eric (Greg Vaughan) comes clean with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) regarding Kristen blackmailing Brady (Eric Martsolf). The information pushes Marlena to her breaking point as she calls Kristen an “evil b***h.”

The news of what Kristen did and the missing orchid comes as Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) both fall sick again. Kayla drops at the hospital with Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Steve (Stephen Nichols), while Kate collapses in the Brady Pub with Chad there to catch her fall and Roman (Josh Taylor) screaming her name.

Unfortunately, things look bleak for both ladies, and Marlena makes sure Kristen knows it’s all their fault. As Kayla informs Steve she’s scared, Kate pleads with Roman not to let her die.

The footage ends with a flatline noise and Rex announcing a time of death. Days spoiler also teased that Kate “dies,” but the winter promo proves she’s not the only one, and there’s so much more to this storyline.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed as Salem faces heartache and chaos in 2023.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.