Days of our Lives spoilers: Johnny angers EJ and shocks Marlena with his movie plot

Johnny finally explains what his movie is about, and it causes some trouble in Salem. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease a movie plot about a Salem resident brings up many bad memories for the town.

Several residents are stunned to learn their lives could be featured on the big screen. The good thing for viewers is the movie plot means there will be lots of flashbacks that include some of Days’ most shocking moments.

There’s been speculation that the Marlena (Deidre Hall) being possessed storyline would be revisited. Thanks to the latest Days of our Lives preview video that may be true.

Johnny shares his movie plot

From the moment Johnny (Carson Boatman) showed up in Salem, he’s had a mission — making a movie. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Johnny hits up Marlena and Will (Chandler Massey) to invest in his flick.

Johnny informs Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) that he intends to make a movie about his mom, Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) life. The news leaves Kate and Roman at a loss for words.

Not only does Johnny want to make a movie about Sami, but he wants Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to play her. Johnny informs his sister of his plans during drinks with Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Chanel (Raven Bowens). Allie is in disbelief over Johnny’s crazy idea.

Marlena and EJ react to Johnny’s movie idea

While the plotline of Johnny’s movie spreads quickly around town, Johnny has the pleasure of telling EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) specifics about his film. Fans already know that EJ thinks Johnny making a movie is nonsense, and his opinion doesn’t change after listening to his son.

EJ reminds Johnny that he was the love of Sami’s life. Johnny gleefully informs his father that the title actually belongs to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Oh yes, EJ isn’t too happy about his son’s words, adding more fuel to the fire of their already tense relationship.

Another person not so sure about Johnny’s movie is Marlena because of all the trauma it will bring up. Marlena fills John (Drake Hogestyn) in on Johnny’s idea. She spills that Johnny intends to feature how Sami found out about Marlena and John’s affair all those years ago.

The preview video even shows flashbacks of John and Marlen back in the day on the conference room table. Hopefully, Johnny finds funding for his film because it sounds like viewers will be treated to some nostalgic content with a twist.

Allie playing Sami alone would be quite entertaining. The writers are teasing fans with an interesting storyline combing the past and present on the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.