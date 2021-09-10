Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abigail returns, DiMera drama, and Julie asks Kayla for help

Abigail is back and ready to let Chad know if they still have a marriage. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease times are tough for the good people of Salem.

There are many mind games, blow-ups, and unlikely duos teaming up for their own agenda going down on the daytime drama. Fans are in for one rollercoaster of a week that will involve life-changing news for one beloved couple.

The DiMera family battles it out

Johnny (Carson Boatman) is determined to get financing for his movie, which causes more problems with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Yes, father and son continue to butt heads over Johnny’s future.

Next up on Johnny’s list of possible investors is Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn). Unfortunately, the couple is haunted by memories of the past after learning the film is about her being possessed.

It doesn’t sound like his grandparents’ foot the movie bill. Johnny also reaches out to Will (Chandler Massey) to see if his uncle wants to invest in the project.

When not fighting with Johnny, EJ takes on Xander (Paul Telfer). The two men get into a knock-down, drag-out fight that stems from their recent deal, which Bonnie (Judi Evans) thwarted.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) try to manipulate Brady (Eric Martsolf) in their attempt to oust Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) as Titan CEO. A classless Philip hurls accusations at Gabi and Jake that could help their plan.

Steve and Kayla help as Abigail finally comes home

After months of being in Boston and an emotional plea from Chad (Billy Flynn), Abigail (Marci Miller) returns to Salem. Abigail wants something from Chad before she agrees to think about fixing their marriage, though.

Doug (Bill Hayes) has another memory lapse prompting Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to turn to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) for help. Julie and Doug agree to let Kayla run tests on him. By the end of the week, Kayla shares the results with the beloved couple.

Meanwhile, Steve (Stephen Nichols) urges Justin (Wally Kurth) to help Bonnie avoid her legal troubles. The words hit home with Justin, who agrees to listen to Bonnie’s side of the story.

All of this, plus Rafe (Galen Gering) tries to convince Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to change her mind. Ava (Tamara Braun) and Philip commiserate their relationship troubles to each other. Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) celebrate the success of the bakery, and Paulina (Jackée Harry) spills a secret to Marlena.

Could it be that Paulina tells Marlena she is really Lani’s (Sal Stowers) mom, not her aunt?

Find out that answer and more on the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.