Days of our Lives spoilers: Jake threatens Philip, Rafe shocks Nicole, and trouble for Ben and Ciara

Rafe doesn’t like that Nicole is getting close to EJ again. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease jealousy, rage, and the devil shake things up on the hit NBC soap opera.

As the show prepares for November sweeps, Days is moving full steam ahead with several storylines. The revisiting of Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession remains the number one priority.

This time around, though, a whole newer layer is added to the story. Plus, a new crop of Salem residents will be impacted by the devil taking over Marlena.

In the latest promo video, the legendary and controversial scene of Marlena levitating above the bed happens again.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that John (Drake Hogestyn) worries about his wife after learning about her disturbing nightmare. Perhaps John doesn’t know about Marlena’s previous bad dream but rather a new one based on her levitating.

Jake takes on Philip

It was only a matter of time before Jake (Brandon Barash) faced off with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) over the latter blackmailing Gabi (Camila Banus). Jake shows up at the Kiriakis Mansion to threaten Philip for messing with the mob.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Thanks to Ava (Tamara Braun), Philip has evidence that could send Jake to jail. However, Jake points out that Philip’s playing with the mob, and it will cost him.

They aren’t the only ones having a heated exchange. Ava and Gabi gear up to do battle once again.

Rafe gets honest with Nicole

Another set of men are also feuding in Salem. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Rafe (Galen Gering) have a tense run-in that requires Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to play referee.

The fight occurs when Rafe spots Nicole and EJ getting ready to kiss. Rafe later admits to Nicole that every time he sees her with EJ, it makes his blood boil.

Oh yes, the green-eyed monster is getting the best of Rafe. Ava is not going to be happy about that.

Watch out Ben and Ciara

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) returns from his session with Marlena, ready to have a baby with Ciara (Victoria Konefal). The newlyweds waste no time hitting the sheets, kicking off the baby-making process.

They are left startled when a window suddenly bursts open while they are getting passionate. Unfortunately, Ciara and Ben are unaware dangers loom for them and their future child.

The devil has big plans for Ben and Ciara, who have no idea Marlena is possessed again. Whatever evil looms for the newly reunited couple, one thing is for sure. Ciara and Ben are headed for some troubled times.

So many juicy moments are coming up on the hit daytime drama. Be sure you don’t miss a second of the show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.