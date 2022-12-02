Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Out of control Eric, Chanel crumbles, Nicole’s nightmare, and more

Nicole makes a bad decision on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap opera tease it’s all about actions having consequences.

That’s not all either, as jealousy rears its ugly head for a couple of Salemites.

November sweeps are done, but the implications will last well into 2023.

The year’s winding down with the holidays approaching, so the hit daytime drama will focus more on love and family.

However, no shortage of fights, regrets, drama, and bad decisions will take over Salem.

One thing is for sure, life for several fan favorites is forever changed ahead of the festive season.

The fallout of Jada ending her pregnancy

Days of our Lives made a bold move opting to have Jada (Elia Cantu) have an abortion. The aftermath will have a ripple effect throughout Salem, especially regarding Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

A night of binge drinking with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) ends with Nicole waking up to a nightmare. The winter promo featured Nicole and EJ in bed together, which is happening next week.

Meanwhile, Eric reels from Jada’s decision and Nicole’s involvement in it. It’s a busy week for Eric, who ends up in jail, hires Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) as his lawyer, and has another blowout fight with Nicole.

Recent events bring Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada closer together, with the latter spilling a big secret to him. Could it be that Jada didn’t really end her pregnancy?

The past haunts Chanel

Chanel (Raven Bowens) may be out of jail, but her past actions aren’t going anywhere as someone reminds her she’s still a murderer by writing the word on Sweet Bits window. Everything that happens becomes too much for Chanel, who ends up comforted by Johnny (Carson Boatman) in her time of need.

It turns out Eric won’t be in jail alone because Paulina (Jackée Harry) ends up right beside him. All signs point to Paulina landing in hot water over covering up what Chanel did in college. DA Trask (Tina Huang) is determined to make both Chanel and Paulina pay.

Another person who may suffer because of Paulina and Chanel is Abe (James Reynolds), as some Salem residents demand he steps down as mayor.

More Salem news

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) spies Stephanie (Abigail Klein) with Chad (Billy Flynn) together he immediately jumps to the wrong conclusion. Lucky for Alex, Stephanie is understanding, and they heat things up, much to Chad’s dismay.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) works overtime to worm her way back into Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) heart, while Leo (Greg Rikaart) causes problems for Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will (Chandler Massey).

All of this, plus EJ gets a surprise visitor, Justin (Wally Kurth) helps Xander (Paul Telfer), and Stefan (Brandon Barash) puts Li (Remington Hoffman) in the hot seat.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.