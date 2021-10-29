Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena’s night of the living dead and other Salem shenanigans

MarDevil takes her plan to wreak havoc on Salem to a whole new level. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease fans are in for one wild and crazy time.

The first week of November sweeps kicks off with the last thing Days viewers expected, dead villains coming back to life. Plus, one Salem resident is about to be busted while another fights to save her man, and an impromptu wedding is also thrown into the mix next week.

MarDevil brings back the dead

It’s the night of the living dead when possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) brings some of Days of our Lives’ most evil villains back from the dead. Charlie Dale (Mike Manning), Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), and Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) are the bad guys MarDevil has terrorizing Salem.

Ava (Tamara Braun), Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) all have terrifying encounters with a not-so-dead Charlie. Allie and Tripp work overtime to ensure Charlie doesn’t get his hands on baby Henry.

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) comes home to find a dead body on his kitchen floor. All bets are on the dead body being Nick, who likely showed up there to face off with his killer, Gabi (Camila Banus). That means either Gabi or Jake (Brandon Barash) kill Nick again.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) also has her past come back to haunt her in the form of Deimos. Thankfully super cop Rafe arrives just in time to help Nicole. The shocking events of the night cause Rafe and Nicole to give in to their feelings for each other.

Knowing possessed Marlena, Days fans should expect more shocking back from the dead returns too.

Other Salem shenanigans

It’s not all about the living dead next week on the hit daytime drama. Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn) work together to find out the real reason Gwen (Emily O’Brien) was working for Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry).

By the end of the week, Chad and Abigail dig up dirt on Gwen. They are armed and ready to blow her out of the water.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) also gets bad news from Chad, while someone puts the screws to Xander (Paul Telfer). Eli’s (Lamon Archey) line of questioning leaves Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) sweating bullets.

After weeks of legal woes, the wedding bells finally ring for Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans). Plus, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) get an unexpected visitor, and Steve (Stephen Nichols) begins to wonder what’s really going on with a missing John (Drake Hogestyn).

Wowza, that’s a lot for Days fans to look forward to next week, including some shocking returns.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.