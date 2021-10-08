Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: John fears for Marlena, Ben’s baby news and EJ shocks Chad and Rafe

John works to stop Johnny’s movie to protect Marlena. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease lots of anger, terror, fear, showdowns, and a little bit of lovin’ too.

A movie divides Salem as new bonds form, old grudges reignite, and new feuds set the stage for family chaos. There’s also a lot of jealousy taking over the town, and the devil prepares to take full control over Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Oh yes! It’s a must-see week that will have Days fans talking after each episode.

John works to protect Marlena

The fact Johnny (Carson Boatman) found the financing for his film doesn’t sit right with John (Drake Hogestyn). Hoping to shut it down, John tries to convince Roman (Josh Taylor) to pull his funding.

Roman declines and fills John in on Johnny’s plans to focus solely on Marlena’s past possession. John worries about what the movie will do to Marlena. When John learns about Marlena’s disturbing dream, he makes one last-ditch plea to Johnny to ditch the movie idea.

Meanwhile, Marlena learns exactly what the devil has planned for her and Salem. Doc is determined to stop the diabolical plan, but the devil gets closer to taking complete control over her.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Plus, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) act out a scene from John and Marlena’s past, while Johnny tries to convince Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to play a pivotal role in his flick.

EJ clashes with Rafe and Chad

Working on Johnny’s movie brings Abigail and Chad closer together. Too bad EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) interrupts a bonding moment between them. EJ blindsides the couple, which ultimately helps Abigail and Chad have a breakthrough in their marital troubles.

Rafe (Galen Gering) can’t help but ask Nicole (Arianne Zucker) about her date with EJ. The answer doesn’t please him, causing EJ and Rafe to butt heads when they run into each other.

It sounds like Rafe’s jealousy takes over and will no doubt impact his relationship with Ava (Tamara Braun).

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) lets Ciara (Victoria Konefal) know they should move forward with having a baby. Ciara knows he’s not sold on the idea, so she reassures him that everything will be just fine with their child.

Jake (Brandon Barash) has a strong warning for Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) after the latter blackmailed Gabi (Camila Banus). Speaking of Gabi, she faces off with Ava for using Philip to plot against her.

All of this, and Philip walks in on Brady (Eric Martsolf), comforting Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Philip’s reaction causes tension in his and Chloe’s relationship.

Buckle up Days of our Lives, fans. It’s another roller coaster of a week on the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.