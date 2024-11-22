Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Doug dies, Marlena has John news, and Thanksgiving returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that Thanksgiving brings a loss that rocks Salem to its core.

It’s the final week of November sweeps, and the show has saved the best for last.

The moment Days fans have been waiting for and dreading since news of Bill Hayes’ death has come.

Doug passes away at a time when Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is surrounded by loved ones who surprise her for the holiday.

That’s not all going on, either, as Days of our Lives brings viewers a week of brand-new episodes even with Thanksgiving next week.

Here’s what’s happening in Salem.

Salem celebrates Thanksgiving

The Kiriakis clan gathers at the mansion for the holiday, which includes a newly walking Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) at home with Xander (Paul Telfer).

Meanwhile, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Justin (Wally Kurth) reminisce while packing meals for the food pantry. Over with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Stephanie (Abigail Klein) spends the holiday caring for him.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) return to town to celebrate Thanksgiving. They kick off the day by spending time with Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Doug’s loved ones mourn his death

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) are back for Thanksgiving and to have some words with Cat (AnnaLynne McCord). They aren’t the only ones in town for the big day.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) return to spend time with Julie. The holiday takes a sad turn when Jack checks on an ailing Doug and learns he passed away in his sleep.

News of Doug’s death spreads quickly throughout Salem, with Shawn and Hope leaning on each other, and Julie’s grief overtakes her. Lucky for Julie, she has Chad (Billy Flynn), Jack, Jennifer, Hope, Eli, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), and so many more to lean on during her time of need.

More Days drama

Before Thanksgiving hits, Days of our Lives has more drama and chaos unfolding. Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) pleads with Alex to keep her secret, only to have the tension between her and Johnny nearly blow their cover.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) advises Johnny on his Joy dilemma, while Chanel has some good news for Paulina.

Elsewhere in Salem, Javi (Al Calderon) fills Rafe (Galen Gering) in on his Leo (Greg Rikaart) situation. When things escalate between Leo and Javi over the Lady Whistleblower scandal, Rafe gets involved and uses his detective skills to prove Javi right and Leo wrong.

Plus, Marlena (Deidre Hall) gathers her family to share some disturbing news about John (Drake Hogestyn).

Grab those tissues and prepare for an emotional week in Salem Days fans as we prepare to lose a beloved character and remember a legend.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.