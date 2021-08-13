Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Cin wedding, Mama Price arrives, Claire gets an offer, and Sami drama

It’s a happy ending for Ciara and Ben, at least for now. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease happiness, heartbreak, new opportunities, sketchy communication, and family reunions.

Life in Salem has been a rollercoaster ride since Days returns from its long two-week hiatus because of the Olympics. It turns out the wait was oh so worth it because the daytime drama has viewers buzzing about what’s coming next.

A wedding and a goodbye

The moment Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has waited months for has come true, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) remembers their love. Ben immediately proposes to Ciara, who accepts but insists on marrying him right away.

Yes, Ciara and Ben aren’t wasting any more time being apart. They throw an impromptu wedding by the end of the week, with Marlena (Deidre Hall) officiating the wedding.

While the newly-reunited couple relishes in their happiness, a heartbroken Theo (Cameron Johnson) deals with their breakup. Theo decides to head back to Africa.

Claire (Isabel Durant) apologizes to Theo for her part in destroying his relationship with Ciara. Theo accepts and then shocks Claire by making her an offer she can’t really refuse. It sounds like Theo has an opportunity for Claire in Africa with him.

Family reunions galore

Another DiMera returns to Salem. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) son Johnny (Carson Boatman) finally makes an appearance on hit soap opera. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and her twin spend some quality time together.

EJ wants Johnny to work for him at DiMera Enterprises. Johnny doesn’t jump at his father’s job offer, causing some tension in the family.

Meanwhile, Allie learns about Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami’s affair. Allie wants to have it out with her mother but can’t find her. Strange texts from Sami, who viewers know has been kidnapped, leave Allie confused.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) gets an unexpected visit from her mother, Olivia (Marla Gibbs). The tense reunion reveals the two ladies are harboring a deep dark family secret.

It’s Days, so all bets are on the Price family secret having to do with Chanel or Lani (Sal Stowers)

Other Salem tidbits

In other Salem news, Xander (Paul Telfer) makes a big sacrifice to help Gwen (Emily O’Brien) out of her dead Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry) situation. Plus, Belle (Martha Madison) delivers divorce papers from Eric (Greg Vaughan) to Nicole (Arianne Zucker), who cries on Rafe’s (Galen Gering) shoulder again.

Things do look up for Nicole, though, when EJ makes her a pretty amazing offer as thank you for exposing Sami’s cheating ways.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.