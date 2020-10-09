Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Allie’s rape fallout, DiMera mind games, and Elani is desperate

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease desperation, hidden agendas, game plans, and the fallout of a rape allegation.

Fans will also say good-bye to Kristian Alfonso (Hope) next week. The actress previously shared her final airdate is scheduled for October 14. Sadly, it will not be the exit viewers, the character, or actress deserve after decades on the hit daytime drama.

Hope and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) receive new evidence about Ciara (Victoria Konefal). The information will cause Hope to leave town, and that will be that.

Aside from Kristian leaving, the upcoming week will give fans plenty of juicy entertainment to talk about.

The fight to save Kristen

Eli (Lamon Archey) struggles with whether or not to turn Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) confession over to Melinda (Tina Huang). He does come clean to Kristen about his actions. Eli turns to Abe (James Reynolds) on how to handle Melinda and Kristen.

Lani (Sal Stowers) makes one last plea with Melinda on Kristen’s behalf. It could be too late, though, because Kristen makes a shocking decision about her future that will change everything.

Olive branches, master plans, and hidden agendas

The DiMera mansion is full of people playing mind games. Abigail (Marci Miller) needs a favor from Chad (Billy Flynn) that involves Jake (Brandon Barash). Chad extends an olive branch to his brother but is it for real or part of Abigail’s master plan?

Chad and Abigail aren’t the only ones with hidden agendas. Gwen (Emily O’Brien) makes an effort to get to know Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). It is all part of her new plan to destroy Abigail, for reasons unknown to fans right now.

Getting to the bottom of Allie’s rape allegations against Tripp

The fallout of Allie (Lindsay Arnold) accusing Tripp (Lucas Adams) of rape continues to divide two Salem families. John (Drake Hogestyn) loses it after learning what Tripp allegedly did to Allie.

When Steve (Stephen Nichols) stops by for a visit and defends Tripp’s innocence, John lays into his long-time friend. These two have been good buddies for decades, but they are now on opposite sides standing up for their family members.

Tripp makes an amendment to his story regarding the night he met Allie. It causes Steve to wonder if his son is guilty of rape. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has a way to determine if Tripp is guilty or innocent, a DNA test on baby Henry.

Elsewhere in Salem, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) continues to push Xander (Paul Telfer) to his breaking point. Philip’s actions don’t sit well with Belle (Martha Madison), who has second thoughts about being Philip’s lawyer.

It is a must-see week of Days. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a single OMG moment is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.