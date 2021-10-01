Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Abe surprises Paulina, Philip taunts Gabi, and Maggie has bad news

Maggie returns to Salem, but it won’t be a happy homecoming. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease romance, corruption, blackmail, and fan-favorite comes home.

Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession will be front and center, along with Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) movie about her previous possession. The only person who knows the devil has taken over Marlena again is Doug (Bill Hayes), who’s determined to keep Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) safe at any cost.

It sounds like Johnny gets the money to make his movie. Not only does Chad (Billy Flynn) strike a deal with Johnny, but EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) wants in too. Learning Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) was backing Johnny was too much for EJ.

The only question is, will Abigail (Marci Miller) agree to star in the flick?

Abe plans a romantic night for Paulina

After lots of talk about marriage, Abe (James Reynolds) decides to put a ring on it. Once Abe gets Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) blessing to marry Paulina (Jackée Harry), they work together to plan the perfect proposal.

While Abe makes plans, Paulina chats with Lani (Sal Stowers), reminiscing about the past and looking toward the future. The talk puts Lani in the mood for some romance with Eli (Lamon Archey), which gets interrupted by Chanel.

Abe pulls off a romantic proposal. Thanks to the fall preview video, Days of our Lives fans know Paulina says yes, and a wedding is coming.

Philip blackmails Gabi and Maggie comes home

Trouble is brewing for Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) as his past comes back to haunt them. Ava (Tamara Braun) gives Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) all the mob dirt on Jake, including evidence to put him in jail.

Philip makes a beeline for Gabi to spill details of Jake’s mafia past. Then, he blackmails Gabi into giving him Gabi Chic.

Yes, Gabi must choose between her company and her man. Plus, she will be fuming Jake kept such a secret from her.

Although Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) loved ones are happy to see her, she returns home with bad news. All bets are on the information having to do with Maggie’s daughter Summer (Marie Wilson).

Other Salem tidbits

Brady (Eric Martsolf) invites Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to hang out with him and Rachel at the park. Later, Philip loses it on Chloe over her betrayal, but things may not be as they seem.

Things get awkward when Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ run into Ava and Rafe (Galen Gering) while on their first date.

Plus, Justin (Wallace Kurth) helps Xander (Paul Telfer) with his legal troubles, while Gwen (Emily O’Brien) proves she will go to great lengths to ensure Xander’s freedom.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.