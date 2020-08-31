Days of our Lives spoilers: Fall preview video is full of familiar faces and shocking returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit daytime drama tease a fall preview video full of familiar faces and shocking returns.

The NBC soap opera is winding down summer with a mass exodus of cast members. Thankfully, Days is getting fans excited for the fall with the news a slew of fan-favorites are headed back to Salem.

There are so many characters set to return to the canvas and storylines set to explode that fans won’t even miss those who are no longer onscreen.

The familiar faces fans knew were coming home

The video kicks off with photos of Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Gabi (Camila Banus). Fans knew both characters were leaving for a short time but they are expected back in November.

Marci Miller makes her return as Abigail, who comes home from Florida with Chad (Billy Flynn). The couple toast Abigail’s homecoming. Chad needs his wife back after all the drama with Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is back to help his father John (Drake Hogestyn) through his health crisis. Much to his dismay, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) makes an appearance in Salem to support Brady and his family during their time of need.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) run into each other for the first time since The Last Blast reunion. Will sparks fly once again between these former flames?

The unexpected and shocking returns

There are several unexpected and shocking returns featured in the newly released clip. Fathers and sons are reunited, but it might not be a happy family reunion.

Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) son Tripp (Lucas Adams) suddenly shows up in town. JJ (Casey Moss) surprises his dad Jack (Matthew Ashford) with a visit and the news he has decided to stick around Salem for a while.

Another shock is the return of Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly), whose face flashes alongside Kristen’s as Eli (Lamon Archey) yells, “you are a fugitive wanted for murder.” Is he talking to Kristen or Christian?

Days saved the best shocker for last. Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) are stunned to run into their old foe Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) at the hospital. There is no love lost between those three.

First, Belle and Shawn have to deal with Philip being back in Salem, and now, Jan. Their fall is going to be full of dealing with their frenemies.

As the temperatures begin to cool down, the NBC show is still heating up with familiar faces bringing the drama. Buckle up fans! It is going to be a wild ride, especially with production resuming in September.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.