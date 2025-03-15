Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ threatens Kate, Shane has news for Marlena, and Julie’s necklace drama

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it is all about a stolen necklace, a family truth bomb, and a missing loved one on the hit Peacock soap.

This week, Johnny (Carson Boatman) learned EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) raped Sami (Alison Sweeney), which resulted in her becoming pregnant with him.

It was also revealed that Melinda (Tina Huang) purchased the stolen Horton family necklace.

The latest preview video for Days teases more on both of those fronts.

In the footage, we also see Shane Donovan’s return (Charles Shaughnessy).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Shane is in the thick of the missing John (Drake Hgestyn) storyline, and despite the circumstances, it’s good to have the ISA agent back.

Julie and Marlena are in for big shockers

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) gets the shock of a lifetime. Well, that’s exactly what happens when Julie walks into the Bistro with Doug (Peyton Meyer) and JJ (Casey Moss).

Melinda is sitting at a table with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), sporting Julie’s grandmother’s necklace. The look on her face is priceless as Julie prepares to take on Melinda for the family heirloom.

We are so here for Julie putting Melinda in her place, but does this mean Doug will be exposed as the real necklace thief?

A flip of the scene shows Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) demanding answers from Shane. Unfortunately for them, Shane has news, and it’s not good.

Marlena gasps after Shane fills her in on what he knows about her husband. John’s final arc has only just begun, and fans can expect some more twists and turns before we say goodbye.

EJ’s past catches up to him

The last thing EJ ever wanted was for Johnny to learn what he did to Sami all those years ago. However, a punch in the face lets EJ know Johnny has been told the truth about his conception.

After Johnny rages at his father, we see a bit of EJ’s human side as he breaks down in tears over losing his son. In true EJ fashion, he turns his heartbreak into payback.

EJ makes a beeline for Kate (Lauren Koslow) in a fit of rage. The DiMera heir promises Kate will pay for blabbing the truth, and Kate knows EJ always follows through with his threats.

It looks like Kate can be added to EJ’s list of enemies as Days sets the stage for EJ to be shot and a whodunnit mystery to begin.

In other big soap news, Billy Flynn (Chad) has left Days of our Lives for The Young and the Restless, and you can read all about the soap switch up here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.