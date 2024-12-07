Days of our Lives spoilers: Clyde chaos ends in shots fired, Ava and Kristen fight, and Hope raises suspicions

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the hit Peacock soap is heating up as the year winds down.

After a year filled with lackluster storylines like Body and Soul, Days is finally returning to the good old-fashioned soap craziness.

No, we aren’t done with Body and Soul yet, but it will be wrapped up in early 2025.

In the meantime, the daytime drama has plenty to keep Days of our Lives fans entertained this winter.

The latest preview video for the show teases just that, addressing things like the introduction of Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer) and Clyde (James Read) wreaking havoc.

There’s a new romance brewing, too, that literally doesn’t make anyone in Salem happy.

Suspicions, questions, and altercations take over Salem

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is on high alert regarding her father’s namesake. Something about him doesn’t sit right with her, and she lets Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) in on her suspicions about the new Doug.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) receives bad news from Jennifer (Melisa Reeves). Well, thanks to the preview, we know Jennifer informs Julie that Alice’s (Frances Reid) diamond necklace is missing.

Little do Julie and the rest of the family know, Doug has the jewels, not Julie’s brother Steven (Stephen Schnetzer), whom Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) accuse of stealing the family heirloom.

Meanwhile, Brady (Eric Martsolf) is like a giddy schoolgirl when telling Belle (Martha Madison) about his upcoming date with Ava (Tamara Braun). We did not have Ava and Brady coupling up on our 2024 bingo card, but we are here for it.

One person who is not here for Brady and Ava’s hookup is Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), which is not surprising. Kristen wants Brady all over herself, even though he keeps shutting her down.

When Ava and Kristen run into each other, a good old-fashioned soap catfight breaks out after Ava slaps Kristen across the face.

Shots fired leave several in danger on Days

The video shows quick clips of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) sitting on a shirtless Xander (Paul Telfer) as he does push-ups, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) shaking hands with Jada (Elia Cantu), and Marlena (Diedre Hall) meeting with Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Then, Days fans get a tease of what’s coming up with Clyde, Chad (Billy Flynn), Cat (AnnaLynne McCord), JJ (Casey Moss), and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez). At one point, all the characters are seen with a gun except Cat before we hear Cat scream as shots ring out.

