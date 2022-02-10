Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad gloats, Marlena’s angry, and Xander gets a clue in deleted scenes teaser

John helps Marlena see things in a different light in never-before-seen footage. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers show fans a few scenes that didn’t make the cut to keep viewers entertained during the hiatus.

It’s been over a week since Days aired new episodes. The NBC hit soap opera won’t return for a little bit longer either.

Thankfully the powers that be at Days of our Lives have given fans something to keep them from missing Salem too much during this time. A few scenes that never made it into the hit daytime drama in a YouTube segment titled Days of our Lives Cutting Room Floor.

Chad relishes his win over EJ

One video features Chad (Billy Flynn) gloating after kicking EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) out as co-CEO 0f DiMera Enterprises. Chad wastes no time removing any sign of EJ from the office, including throwing EJ’s nameplate in the trash.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) walks in as Chad is mid-celebration with his feet up on the desk. They have a little back and forth banter to dish EJ, with Chad declaring, “Happy New Year to me!”

All Days fans know, a happy character doesn’t last too long, so it’s a good thing Chad relished in his win over EJ.

Days of our Lives Cutting Room Floor: Chad & Kate

Marlena and John discuss family

Another deleted scene shows John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) reflecting on her family coming together to free her from the devil.

Marlena comments on Eric (Greg Vaughan) returning to the priesthood to save her. They agree Eric’s at peace being a priest again.

The topic then turns to Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) kidnapping. Marlena gets angry at what EJ did to her daughter. Doc tells John that EJ has gone too far this time.

John can’t help but feel there is one silver lining to the kidnapping incident. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has been pinning away for Sami for a long time, and John thinks Lucas just might get his happy ending after all.

CUTTING ROOM FLOOR: JOHN AND MARLENA

Abigail and Xander are on the case

Next up is a deleted scene featuring Xander (Paul Telfer) and Abigail (Marci Miller) trying to figure out what happened to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Xander fills Abigail in on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) impersonating Kate.

Then, Abigail learns more about all the masks that Kristen seems to own. The more Xander reveals Kristen’s initial plans for Kate, including the DiMera island, Abigail becomes more intrigued. She tells Xander, “sometimes the most random fact can lead you right to the heart of the story.”

Abigail’s words seem to give Xander a clue to help the search.

Days of our Lives Cutting Room Floor: Abby & Xander

Eli gushes over Lani

The last scene is between Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey). Lani prepares to head off to Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) wedding party. Eli remarks that Lani will outshine the bride because she looks so good.

Lani clarifies to Eli that she’s putting aside her differences with Paulina (Jackée Harry) for Chanel, and that’s it. After his wife leaves, Eli looks worried.

Days of our Lives Cutting Room Floor: Lani & Eli

There you have it, Days fans, four exciting deleted scenes to help past the time until the hit NBC soap opera returns.

What did you think of the scenes?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.