Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad attacks Leo and Xarah scheme to expose Gwen

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the walls are closing in on two Salem residents as more bombshells about the night Abigail (Marci Miller) died are revealed.

Who killed Abigail has been a hot storyline on the hit soap opera for the past two months. That won’t change anytime soon, at least not until November or February sweeps.

Clyde (James Read), Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) have been removed from the list, while two obvious choices remain.

Now the list of suspects who might have killed Abigail narrows in on two people.

It was only a matter of time before Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) were questioned about their suspicious activities the night Abigail was killed.

Thanks to the Days preview video, fans are given a glimpse of the walls closing in on the besties.

Chad loses it on Leo

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Thomas (Cary Christopher) gives Chad (Billy Flynn) a clue about the day Abigail was murdered,

Fans watched as Thomas discovered Leo in the tunnels of the DiMera mansion earlier that same day. Thomas shares the story with his father but doesn’t know the mystery man’s name.

Cue Leo walking into Horton Town Square, and Thomas shares that’s the guy he saw in the tunnels. Chad immediately attacks Leo, recalling the events that Thomas told him.

How will Leo talk his way out of this?

Xander goes undercover

Once Rex (Kyle Lowder) gave Sarah the alibi she needed, it didn’t take long for her and Xander (Paul Telfer) to realize someone had a Sarah mask on that night.

The mask rage began with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) a couple of years ago when she pretended to be Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to get Brady (Eric Martsolf). It’s a move she passed on to Gwen and Ava.

Considering Gwen hates Sarah and Abigail, Xander and Sarah immediately know she was the one in the mask. The problem is that Gwen was supposedly in Statesville at the time.

To help prove their theory, Xander goes undercover to the prison as a priest no less to prove Gwen was not at Statesville that fateful night. Xander meets with the warden to get answers.

Although Days fans know Gwen wasn’t at the prison all night, that doesn’t mean she’s the one who killed Abigail. As mentioned above, Leo and Gwen are obvious choices for the killer.

In the soap opera world, the real killer is rarely the one who is most likely to do it.

