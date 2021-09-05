Days of our Lives spoilers: Bonnie and Calista’s gunfight, Julie in distress, and Abe questions Paulina

Abe and Paulina discuss where their relationship is headed. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal trouble is brewing for several fan-favorite Salem residents!

The hit NBC daytime drama is gearing up to leave viewers in awe as one couple faces a health crisis, one discusses marriage, and another is at odds over expanding their family. Plus, good old-fashioned blackmail leads to a dangerous showdown.

Trouble in paradise

In the latest Days of our Lives preview video, fans discover something’s not quite right with Doug (Bill Hayes). Doug looks very confused at the grand opening of Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) bakery, Sweet Bits.

Later, a freaked-out Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) screams to Jack (Matthew Ashford) that her husband just locked her in a freezer. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Doug faces a health crisis that Julie refuses to accept, even when he goes missing.

The legendary couple is about to face their most challenging obstacle to date.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) hints to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) that she’s ready to have a baby. Ben’s reaction to having a baby doesn’t sit too well with her.

Instead of being excited to expand their family, Ben doesn’t feel the rush to have a baby. On the other hand, Ciara wants one now and isn’t opposed to giving her husband the cold shoulder to get her way.

Abe (James Reynolds) finds himself in an awkward conversation when the topic of marriage comes up between him and Paulina (Jackée Harry). The mayor puts Paulina on the spot, asking if she’s thinking about them getting hitched.

Bonnie’s wedding day drama

Nothing brings out the craziness of Salem like a wedding. Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Justin’s (Wally Kurth) big day is no exception.

Thanks to Calista (Cady Huffman) coming to town, Bonnie’s life has been turned upside down. Bonnie steals Xander’s (Paul Telfer) briefcase full of money to keep Calista from spilling her dirty little secrets on her wedding day.

Things go from bad to worse when Calista and Bonnie face off with a loaded gun. The preview video shows the two ladies going toe to toe when the gun goes off.

All bets are on Calista ending up dead or, at the very least, seriously injured. It’s certainly not the wedding day Bonnie has been dreaming of since Justin proposed.

So much juicy goodness going down on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to watch daily so not a second of the excitement is missed.

