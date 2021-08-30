Days of our Lives fans are a little confused about Allie and Johnny’s connection. Pic credit: NBC

How are Allie and Johnny twins on Days of our Lives? That’s the question many Days viewers are asking now that two characters have been aged and reunited on screen.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) has been shaking things up in Salem since he suddenly appeared in town a couple of weeks ago. The DiMera heir is butting heads with his father EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Plus, Johnny has found himself in a little romantic competition with Allie (Lindsay Arnold). The siblings recently discovered they each have feelings for Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Yes, a Chanel, Johnny, Allie, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) love square is heating up. It’s also causing viewers to need a little refresher on how Johnny and Allie are twins, considering they have different fathers.

Sami’s baby daddy drama

In 2006 Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) were dating. They went on a romantic vacation together, which included them having sex. A winter storm hit, forcing them to take shelter in a cabin.

Unfortunately, the roof collapsed, trapping Lucas under a beam. Sami went for help. She flagged down a car only to discover EJ (then James Scott) was the driver.

EJ agreed to help her, but only if Sami would have sex with him first. Sami obliged to save Lucas.

Sami learned she was pregnant a few weeks later, kicking off a who’s the daddy storyline. She was shocked to discover she was carrying twins, adding another layer to the drama. A DNA test revealed that EJ was the father of the twins.

How are Allie and Johnny twins on Days of our Lives?

Before the twins were born, Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) admitted that Lucas’ mom Kate (Lauren Koslow), blackmailed him into changing the results to EJ. Lucas was really the twins’ father.

On October 23, 2007, Sami gave birth to John “Johnny” Roman and Alice “Allie” Caroline with a little help from their grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall). Lucas and EJ were both on hand too. At the birth, EJ noticed that Johnny didn’t resemble Lucas or Sami at all.

Another DNA test was done on Johnny, which revealed that EJ was the little boy’s father. Since they have different father’s Allie and Johnny are technically fraternal twins.

Sami was determined to raise her twins together despite them having different fathers. Johnny and Allie were separated while Sami was in the witness protection program for a brief time.

Other than that, Sami kept her word and raised the twins together, with all of them leaving Salem in 2014.

It’s a crazy story for sure but not at all the craziest thing to happen on Days.

Are you happy the NBC soap opera brought back and aged Sami’s twins?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.