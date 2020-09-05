Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben races to save Ciara, Marlena loses it, and Abigail makes her mark

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the hit NBC soap opera show emotions are running high in Salem.

The preview video for the week teases a lot of danger, lies, secrets, and the fallout of Sami (Alison Sweeney) bringing Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) back to town. It also shows several lives are forever changed by love and loss.

Is it the end of Ciara?

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is determined to save Ciara (Victoria Konefal) from Vincent (Michael Teh) before it is too late. Ciara is Ben’s everything and his reason for living.

Evidence leads Ben to the Salem airport, where he faces off with Vincent, who is coy regarding where Ben can find his bride. In the middle of their confrontation, there is a massive explosion. Ben is left screaming for his wife.

Yes, it looks like Ciara is going to be presumed dead. As fans know, Victoria is leaving the role full-time, so viewers can expect to see Salem mourn Ciara for a while.

Abigail and Tripp are back

Abigail (Marci Miller) is not thrilled to find Gwen (Emily O’Brien) in Chad’s (Billy Flynn) arms when she returns from Florida. It doesn’t take Abigail long to make it clear to Gwen that Chad is her husband.

Yes, Abigail marks her territory. Gwen’s luck is running out with both Chad and Jake (Brandon Barash). She is going to have to come up with a new game plan.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) runs into his old flame Claire (Isabel Durant). She is surprised to see him in Salem. Claire reminds Tripp he was one of the people she loved the most. Will they rekindle their romance now that Claire is doing better and Tripp is back?

A family on the edge

Marlena (Deidre Hall) unleashes her fury on Sami. Doc lets her daughter have it for being selfish and bringing Jan back into their lives. It is the last thing Marlena needs to deal with while she is focused on John’s (Drake Hogestyn) health.

The entire Black family is on edge thanks to Sami’s actions. Belle (Martha Madison) is freaked out that her old foe is free. Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is on the receiving end of Belle’s stress. She accidentally knocks him out, thinking Jan is the one sneaking up on her.

Eli (Lamon Archey) is not happy to hear Lani (Sal Stowers) tell Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) she will handle him. Lani wants to reassure Kristen it is safe for her to stay in Salem with Brady (Eric Martsolf). The fact Lani continues to be loyal to Kristen is a sore spot for Eli. They will continue to buttheads over it too.

Hold onto your hats, Days fans! It is one to be one wild week on the daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.