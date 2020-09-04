Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Explosive fights, devastating decisions, and danger rock Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease deadly danger, arguments, and no turning back decisions take over Salem.

The daytime drama will be preempted on Monday, September 7, due to Labor Day holiday programming airing on NBC. Days picks up right where it left off on Tuesday, September 8. Fans can expect a drama-filled week that will leave some characters reeling from various events.

Two returns prompt more questions

Abigail (Marci Miller) finally comes home from Florida to be with her family. She and Chad (Billy Flynn) continue to work to figure out who drugged Abigail. Their search leads them to a shocking revelation that dramatically impacts their family.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) was shocked to see his son Tripp (Lucas Adams) back in Salem last week. Tripp comes clean with his father regarding the real reason he is back. Tamara Braun just confirmed she is returning to the NBC show as Tripp’s mom, Ava. His reason for suddenly popping up in Salem likely has to do with his not-so-dead mother.

Deadly decisions and blow out arguments

Victor (John Aniston) continues to be a sore spot for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf). The couple has a massive fight over the business mogul. They need to develop a plan to handle Victor and Kristen’s legal woes if they want to stay in Salem.

The hunt to find Vincent (Michael Teh) and save Ciara (Victoria Konefal) heats up, but time is running out for Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) bride. Ciara is put in a deadly predicament next week, and it could lead to her demise.

Ben is stuck at the police station, while others are looking for Vincent and Ciara. Jake (Brandon Barash) pays his friend a much-needed visit. Ben was there when Jake needed him. Now, it is time for Jake to step up and help Ben before it is too late.

Belle (Martha Madison) runs into Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). The reunion does not go as Philip hoped, especially when he learns Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) is a free woman. Philip is ruthless, but Jan is dangerous.

The wait is on to see who wins custody of Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) baby. Eric (Greg Vaughan) does his best to keep Nicole (Arianne Zucker) calm as they anxiously await word from the judge. The decision will have life-altering implications for them and Sami (Alison Sweeney).

There are fewer episodes of the hit daytime drama next week, but each one is jam-packed full of juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.