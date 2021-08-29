Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben and Ciara honeymoon, end of summer romances, jealousy, and Beyond Salem

Days of our Lives is ending summer with jaw-dropping moments and new series. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease lots of romance, jealousy, and several Salem residents leaving town for a new mysterious adventure.

The hit NBC soap opera is gearing up for the spin-off and Peacock original, Beyond Salem. News broke late last week that the limited series premieres on Monday, September 6, which means Days is setting the stage to get fans intrigued about the show.

Plus, as summer winds down, romance is heating up for one couple while another faces the jealousy curse.

Beyond Salem begins

The trailer for Beyond Salem revealed Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) pops up with a new ISA mission for John (Drake Hogestyn). Well, it turns out John isn’t going without his best gal, Marlena (Deidre Hall).

John tells Marlena they are headed to Zurich for his latest ISA gig. Chad (Billy Flynn) reveals he’s going to Phoenix, while Anna (Leann Hunley) informs Tony (Thaao Penghlis) they need to pack immediately. Plus, Paulina (Jackée Harry) surprises Abe (James Reynolds), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey) with a trip to Miami.

All of these and more fan-favorite characters will be part of Beyond Salem.

Ciara and Ben go camping

There’s no question that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have been put through the wringer since their first wedding last summer. They are finally happily married again, which means Cin is taking a honeymoon.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Ciara and Ben share their honeymoon plans with Shawn (Brandon Beemer). Thanks to the latest preview video, fans know the newlyweds go camping.

After getting hot and heavy in their tent, Ciara drops a bombshell on her husband. She’s out of birth control pills.

Could it be that the writers are setting the stage for Ben and Ciara to embark on parenthood?

Summer loving leads to shocking revelations and jealousy

Last week, Ava (Tamara Braun) let her jealous side come out over Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) growing closer. Now it’s Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) turn to let the green-eyed monster rear its ugly head.

Philip learns that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) are spending the night together at a hotel in New York City. It turns out Philip might have a right to be worried.

The Days promo video shows Brady and Chloe snuggled up in bed together. Fans should expect there to be more to the story than Philip knows or believes.

Meanwhile, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) hit the sheets after he’s released from jail. These two can’t seem to fight that loving feeling.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.