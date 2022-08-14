Days of our Lives spoilers: Alexander has an idea, Gabi sees Li’s jealous side, and Dr. Rolf loses it

Alexander shows off his playboy ways on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that having an open mind is the name of the game in Salem, but not everyone’s on the same page.

The hit NBC soap opera has plans to keep viewers entertained with a little cheeky interaction and a mad scientist meltdown.

While who killed Abigail (Marci Miller) remains the focus of the daytime drama, for now, Days also plans to kick things up a notch within a couple of other storylines.

One of those is Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) and his plan to bring Stefan (Brandon Barash) back.

The other has to do with the arrival of Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) in Salem, who is no doubt shaking things up.

Thanks to the latest video for the hit daytime drama, fans know more about what’s coming from those two storylines.

Alexander the playboy

From the moment Alexander stepped onto the canvas, it’s clear he’s got an agenda for his family, career, and personal life.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) begins to question what Alexander is up to after learning he has a date with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens). The idea of Alexander going on a date with two women who are a couple leaves Maggie baffled.

After Alexander listens to Maggie with a smug look on his face, the video flips over to his date with Chanel and Allie. These two ladies are on to his game for sure but are enjoying baiting him too.

That is until Alexander suggests all three of them go home to shower together.

Li takes action

Now that Li (Remington Hoffman) has Gabi (Camila Banus) in his bed, he’s not about to lose her again. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi sets Li off by making a comment about her great love Stefan.

Things take another turn when Li demands that it’s time Gabi stops wearing her dead husband’s ring around her neck. Something must go drastically wrong because Li ends up at the DiMera mansion in Dr. Rolf’s lab.

Later the footage reveals Li with a smirk on his face standing over Stefan’s body before shutting off the machines.

When Dr. Rolf figures out what Li is trying to do, he unleashes his fury on him. The mad scientist screams that Li just tried to kill Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) son.

How will Allie and Chanel react to Alexander’s idea? Is this the end of Dr. Rolf and Li’s secret working relationship?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

