Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Alex plays games, EJ pushes Ava’s buttons, and Chad spirals

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease the dynamic in Salem is shifting.

Things are definitely shaking up on the soap opera with the addition of a few new characters, especially Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Jada (Elia Cantu).

Next week Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) daughter Stephanie (Abigail Klein) returns to Salem, adding another new face into the mix.

One of Days’ top storylines right now is who killed Abigail (Marci Miller).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) becomes the newest suspect thanks to Thomas (Cary Christopher) revealing he was in the DiMera tunnels the day Abigail died.

The latest development has Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Jada on the case, but Rafe (Galen Gering) is the one who goes toe to toe with Leo’s lawyer.

Alex the playboy

It didn’t take long for Days of our Lives fans to realize Alex is a charming womanizer who wants what he wants. Alex even managed to get a date with Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold), which takes an interesting turn next week.

The Kiriakis heir leaves Allie and Chanel shocked on their date. Alex makes a suggestion that has the ladies at a loss for words.

Days of our Lives fans get more insight into Alex’s character when he pulls a fast one on his brother Sonny (Zach Tinker). Oh yes, Alex can’t be trusted at all, and he is all about himself.

DiMera family chaos

There’s so much going on with the DiMera clan right now, starting with Chad (Billy Flynn), who continues to spiral after losing his wife. Kayla will give him some sage advice to help him deal with the trauma.

Over with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), he and Ava (Tamara Braun) continue to dance around each other. EJ enjoys pushing Ava to the brink, and she gives it right back. When Ava, EJ, and Johnny (Carson Boatman) have dinner together, things get mighty awkward.

Anna (Leann Hunley) becomes suspicious of Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and begins to snoop to uncover what’s really going on with her sister-in-law. As Anna gets close to discovering that Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) has Stefan (Brandon Barash) alive in his lab, Kristen is forced to make a deal with Li (Remington Hoffman).

Speaking of Li, Dr. Rolf gains the upper hand on him at the worst possible time. Gabi (Camila Banus) brings up her love for Stefan again, causing Li to lose his cool and Dr. Rolf to play him.

Other Salem tidbits

In his latest quest to anger Steve, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) gives Kayla a present.

Meanwhile, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has more shocking news for Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Paulina (Josh Taylor) suggests Roman give Kate another chance.

All of this plus, Jada and Chad finally search the DiMera tunnels for clues about Abigail’s death as Johnny makes amends to Gabi for his devil antics.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.