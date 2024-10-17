Days of our Lives alum Emily O’Brien shocks costars with major change after show exit

Days of our Lives alum Emily O’Brien has left her costars and fans in shock in the best possible way.

Emily exited the hit Peacock soap this summer when Theresa was finally exposed for all her crimes.

Before playing Theresa, Emily originated the role of Gwen, so seeing her as Theresa was a drastic change for her fans and costars.

Months after Emily bid adieu to Gwen, Theresa, and Salem, she made a change with fans buzzing.

Taking to Instagram, Emily revealed she chopped off her long brown hair and added a few blonde highlights.

“Snip Snip ✂️ #italianbob,” she wrote as the caption.

There’s no question Emily looks fabulous, and several of the costars showed up in the comments section to let her know just that.

Emily O’Brien’s Days of our Lives costars and fans gush over her new look

Greg Rikaart (Leo), who not only worked with Emily on Days but also on The Young and the Restless, wrote, “Gorg 😍😍”

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Martha Madison (Belle), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), Paul Telfer (Xander), and Eric Martsolf (Brady) used emojis to describe their thoughts on Emily looking on fire with her new do.

Meanwhile, her on-screen and off-screen pal Tamara Braun (Ava) declared her friend was “So pretty!!!!”

Several fans showed up to gush over Emily, too, and not just because she looks fabulous. May wanted to let the actress know they missed the hit Peacock soap.

“We desperately need you back on Days of our lives Please Come Back” said a fan.

Another wrote, “We miss you on DAYS. Come back as GWEN so you and LEO can go at it b4 you rekindle your friendship.”

The fan comments missing Emily raised the question of whether she would be returning as Days of our Lives celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

Will Emily O’Brien return to Days?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, several Days of our Lives stars are returning in 2025. Not only will the show celebrate a major milestone, but Days will also pay tribute to the late great Drake Hogestyn (John).

Although Emily revealed when she exited the show that she was open to bringing Theresa or Gwen back to the canvas, there has been no confirmation of her return as of this writing.

We would love to see Emily back in the mix. However, Gwen and Theresa have kind of run their course for the time being.

In the meantime, Emily O’Brien is living her best life with her new hairstyle and looking fabulous to boot.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.