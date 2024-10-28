Days of our Lives has said goodbye to Brandon Barash for the second time in five years, and he’s not happy about it.

Today, Brandon aired his final episode as Stefan DiMera, a role he’s played off and on since 2018.

Last week, news broke that Days had let Brandon go despite the actor being on contract.

Due to the advanced filming schedule of the Peacock soap, Stefan just left the canvas, but Brandon taped his final episode earlier this year.

Brandon spoke out regarding his exit and how Days of our Lives treated him.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Considering that his leaving was not his choice and that it came out of the blue, Brandon had some words on the hot topic.

Brandon Barash calls Days of our Lives exit a ‘gut punch’

Speaking with Soaps.com, Brandon didn’t hold back, revealing he was shocked when he got the call that his time was up on the daytime drama. The actor shared he learned Stefan was being written out in March by co-executive producer Janet Spellman-Drucker.

Brandon immediately knew what was happening when he was summoned to Janet’s office. After getting a speech that the decision wasn’t coming from her, Brandon was given the axe.

“And she said, ‘Look, this is not my doing. I don’t like it. And this is no reflection on you or your abilities. You’re very talented. We know your work ethic is very high, but it’s just where we’re deciding to take the character,’” he shared with the outlet.

It was strictly the writers’ choice, and while Brandon understands that’s the nature of the business, it doesn’t make being let go twice in five years from the same show any easier. Brandon admitted what happened felt like a “gut punch.”

Even though he was shocked, Brandon focused on the excitement for what comes next. While he isn’t sure what’s next just yet, Brandon does not know what isn’t next, and that’s a Days of our Lives return.

“I would have to be able to trust them. And I’ve lost that. I’ve lost that ability to trust that team, quite frankly,” Brandon told Soaps.com about reprising the role of Stefan again.

Brandon’s a talented man and no doubt another soap will snatch him right up. We think that General Hospital could use Johnny Zacchara back in Port Charles to shake things up, but that’s just us.

Will Brandon Barash be at Day of Days 2024?

There is some good news for Brandon fans. Brandon will appear at Day of Days this Saturday, November 2, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Along with meeting fans, Brandon’s band, The DayPlayers, which includes Carson Boatman (Johnny), Wally Kurth (Justin), and Eric Martsolf (Brady), will perform.

Those in attendance can also expect photo opportunities, Q&A sessions, giveaways, and so much more. The annual fan event promises several surprises in light of Days of our Lives’ upcoming 60th anniversary.

No doubt, Day of Days will have a different tone following Drake Hogestyn’s death in September.

Brandon Barash has wrapped his run on Days as Stefan DiMera, and to be honest, how he exited was a disservice to the character and actor. That’s just our opinion. What do you think?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.