Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Naomi tackles Bill, Pamela has an idea, and more

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the new CBS soap tease more betrayals, schemes, and unhinged moments are coming.

The writers are gearing up for the first sweeps month after its debut in February, and they seem to be going all out.

Dani (Karla Mosley) is still reeling from what Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) did with Hayley (Marquita Goings). She may appear put together, but we anticipate more antics.

Meanwhile, Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon (Clifton Davis) have their own problems. Something is off with Martin (Brandon Claybon); they know exactly what happened.

Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) has plans of her own, and Ted (Maurice Johnson) has no idea what’s coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on Beyond the Gates.

Dani has a glimmer of hope

Dani still isn’t over her heartbreak despite being under Andre (Sean Freeman).

She throws herself entirely into helping Samantha (Najah Jackson) start a modeling career, but she needs more.

When Pamela (Cady McClain) has an idea, Dani gets a sparkle in her eye. Could this be what she needs to get her life back on track?

Naomi goes after Bill

After what Bill believed was a step toward reconciliation, Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) throws her dad a curveball.

She isn’t going to settle the sexual harassment suit, and Bill learns that she is willing to go the distance with him.

Naomi hopes to have her dad right where she wants him by the end of the week, but that only increases tensions.

Martin and Smitty have to face Tyrell’s issues

Keeping quiet about the bullying he’s endured won’t bode well for Tyrell (Jaden Lucas Miller) next week.

Smitty (Mike Manning) and Martin have no idea how bad things are, but they’re about to find out.

Their different parenting styles will cause in-house issues as they navigate the next step with Tyrell. Will they be able to work together to ensure that things don’t get worse before they get better?

More Fairmont Crest gossip

When Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) confronts Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) about her entanglement with Joey (Jon Lindstrom), she doesn’t like the response she receives.

Kat (Colby Muhammad) celebrates her birthday, but Eva (Ambyr Michelle) isn’t ready to celebrate with her. Tomas (Alex Alegria) brings out something in Kat that can’t be explained, but is he willing to deal with the men in her life?

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.