Days of our Lives fan favorite Alison Sweeney confirmed she’s returning to the show as Sami Brady.

It’s been two years since Sami was in Salem, and Alison’s ready to bring her alter ego back and shake things up.

The last time Days fans saw Sami, she was reeling from learning that Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) had kidnapped her, not EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Sami tried to rekindle things with EJ, but she discovered he was sleeping with her sister, Belle (Martha Madison).

That led Sami to leave the DiMera mansion in a classic Sami rage and high-tailed it out of Salem soon after.

Now, amid a slew of cast changes coming on the show, Alison is back to filming as Sami.

Alison Sweeney confirms Days of our Lives return for ‘unexpected storyline’

Speaking with TV Insider, Alison opened up about being asked to go back to her daytime roots.

“I was thrilled to be invited to return. I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back. We always have to figure out scheduling and such, but if at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen,” she expressed.

The talented actress has been booked and busy with Hallmark. Over the years, Alison has starred in several movies for the network and has also used her talents behind the camera.

Despite Hallmark taking up her time, Alison is always willing to return to Days of our Lives if the story is right, and it seems the stars have aligned for that.

Having played Sami for decades, Alison knows anything is possible with the character, and that’s what brought her back to the show.

“Well, it was definitely an unexpected storyline they pitched me. I have to tell you, of all the ideas, I was pretty shocked,” Alison told TV Insider.

When will Alison and Sami be back on screen on Days?

Unfortunately, it will be a while before Sami is back in Salem. Although Alison is back on the Days set, Sami won’t be on-screen until early 2025 due to the show’s advanced filming schedule.

There’s a good chance Sami will pop back up during February sweeps.

We know that the daytime drama is gearing up to honor the late Bill Hayes and celebrate 15,000 episodes in December; perhaps that will lead to Sami’s Salem return.

Then again, maybe Sami wants to pay her son, Johnny (Carson Boatman), a visit. Only time will tell.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.