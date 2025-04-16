Sheinelle Jones fans sound off after Dylan Dreyer’s update on the missing Today show host

Many Today show hosts take vacations, while others fill in for them on the show like Craig Melvin recently did.

Craig, who took Hoda Kotb’s spot sitting next to Savannah Guthrie at the beginning of the year and took a well-deserved vacation as Mike Tirico, a sports commentator, filled in for him recently.

One of the Today show crew, Sheinelle Jones, has not been on the set since mid-December for something other than an extended vacation.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Sheinelle Jones updated everyone in January about her absence, saying that she was taking time to deal with a family health matter.

Since then, Hoda moved on, and Craig settled in firmly next to Savannah, while Jenna Bush Hager continues to look for a permanent co-host for her show.

No one at Today mentioned Sheinelle during these three long months until Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer made a surprising admission.

During an update for Access Hollywood, Al, Craig, and Dylan were asked about Sheinelle and her absence.

After Craig shared that he just spoke to her and that “We love our girl,” and Al shared he was “praying for her,” Dylan updated everyone about Sheinelle.

Fans react to Dylan’s update about Sheinelle

After Dylan shared that Sheinelle is doing what she needs to do while caring for a family member, she ended the sentiment saying, “She’ll be back.”

Fans are relieved that Sheinelle will return to Today after caring for her family member.

As soon as the segment aired, fans started to comment on social media about their feelings about Sheinelle.

One critic shared that they no longer care about the show, but many fans shared that they are sending “love and prayers” to Sheinelle and her family.

One fan confirmed what Sheinelle told everyone: “She is taking time away to deal with a family health matter.”

One fan said, “I’m SO glad she WILL be back.” Another fan shared that Sheinelle is “missed.” One last fan in the sample shared, “Looking forward to seeing Sheinelle back on the Today show.”

Craig’s fill-in makes a splash on the Today show’s Instagram

Mike Tirico ended up featured on the show’s Instagram account for “narrating” Savannah’s day on the show.

Mike certainly made a good impression on the crew at Today. Maybe he will be back, filling in for others on their vacations.

Today airs on weekdays on NBC.