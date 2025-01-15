Sheinelle Jones updates fans on her absence from Today

Sheinelle Jones has been absent from her seat on the Today show for several weeks, and everyone has been asking about her whereabouts.

As Monsters and Critics reported, her worried fans noticed Sheinelle missing from the Today Show.

Al Roker briefly spoke about the absence in a Today 3rd Hour segment, simply saying that Sheinelle was “off” without further elaborating.

Much of the last week on the Today show has revolved around Hoda Kotb, the beloved anchor who recently retired.

The Today show’s “Hoda-bration,” with its fanfare over Hoda’s departure and Craig Melvin’s promotion, has been a good cover for Sheinelle’s absence.

Now that Craig is a full-time anchor on the Today show next to Savannah Guthrie, the spotlight has returned to Sheinelle.

Sheinelle Jones speaks out about her absence from the Today show

Sheinelle is still missing from her seat on the Today show but is now addressing her prolonged absence from the popular show.

Sheinelle posted an Instagram message to fans expressing her concern about the matter. In it, she said she appreciated “all of you who have reached out” during her time off from the show.

Sheinelle continued, “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter.” She said she is lucky to have the support of her Today Show family, including on-air personalities like Savannah Guthrie and her beloved fans who miss her on the show.

She ended the message by saying, “I’ll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle.”

Sheinelle Jones addresses her fans on Instagram. Pic credit: @sheinelle_o/Instagram

Sheinelle’s co-workers shared their feelings about the matter immediately after she posted her update.

Jenna Bush Hager said, “You are a queen and LOVED beloved measure!” Then Savannah Guthrie said she loves her and is “not the same without you.”

The crew at the Today show collectively posted, “We love you, Sheinelle.”

A couple of Today Show talents replied to Sheinelle Jones’ Instagram post. Pic credit: @sheinelle_o/Instagram

Sheinelle is married to Uche Ojeh and shares three children: Kayin, Clara, and Uche. Let’s hope that Sheinelle’s family’s health matters end positively soon.

The Today show addresses Sheinelle’s absence

Savannah shared on Today why Sheinelle is absent in a message ending with “We will see you soon. “

In a week that included goodbyes to Hoda Kotb and a grand welcome to Craig Melvin as her replacement, the crew wished Sheinelle all the best with her private family matters.

Today airs on weekdays on NBC.