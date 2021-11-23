Seven new movies premiering on Hallmark Channel Thanksgiving weekend

Candace Cameron Bure in The Christmas Contest, one of seven new movies that will premiere on Hallmark Channel Thanksgiving weekend. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark is ramping up the holiday cheer by starting its original programming early this weekend.

Seven new movies will air on the network, starting with The Nine Kittens of Christmas, which premieres on Thanksgiving Day.

A sequel to 2014’s The Nine Lives of Christmas, The Nine Kittens of Christmas stars Kimberly Sustad and Brandon Routh as a veterinarian and a firefighter who need to find homes for nine foster kittens in time for Christmas.

Hallmark will air The Nine Lives of Christmas on November 25 at 6/5c and The Nine Kittens of Christmas at 8/7c.

On Friday, November 26, Hallmark is airing two new romantic comedies. Christmas CEO, starring Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene, will premiere at 6/5c. Nichols plays the CEO of a small toy company who is thrilled when a large toy manufacturer wants to merge her operation with theirs. But to complete the deal, she must get the signature of her former business partner (played by Greene).

An Unexpected Christmas, starring Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz, will premiere later that evening at 8/7c. Hynes and Lenz play exes who pose as a couple for Christmas because he doesn’t have the heart to tell his family that they have broken up.

Saturday double feature

On Saturday, November 27, Making Spirits Bright will premiere at 6/5c. Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks play the children of two men who compete every Christmas to have the best decorations in town. As Cole and Marks try to get their dads to reconcile, they find out they have feelings for each other.

Later that evening, Christmas at Castle Hart will premiere at 8/7c. Filmed in Ireland, the movie tells the story of two sisters who go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Emerald Isle for Christmas. They meet an earl who mistakes them for event planners and they set up an elaborate party at his castle. The movie stars Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend.

Sunday double feature

On Sunday, November 28, Christmas in Tahoe will premiere on Hallmark Channel at 6/5c. Inspired by the Train album of the same name, Christmas in Tahoe stars Laura Osnes as a talent booker who must ask an ex-boyfriend to perform at a Tahoe resort for Christmas. The movie also stars George Lopez, Kyle Selig, and Pat Monahan, the lead singer of Train.

Later that evening, The Christmas Contest will premiere at 8/7c. Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton star as exes who compete in a Christmas decorating contest to win money for charity.

