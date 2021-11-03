It’s Christmas all weekend long on Hallmark

Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker in Hallmark Channel’s Gingerbread Miracle, one of four new movies that will premiere this weekend as part of Countdown to Christmas. Pic credit: Crown Media

Countdown to Christmas continues on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries this weekend with the premiere of four new movies.

First up is Gingerbread Miracle, which will air on Friday, November 5 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. The movie stars Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker as old friends who pair up to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery, which is known for its wish-granting gingerbread cookies.

“As they try to sell the bakery, they realize they still have feelings for each other,” Ecker said in an interview to promote the movie.

Next Stop, Christmas

On Saturday, a new movie will premiere on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c and on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 10/9c.

Next Stop, Christmas stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd. Fonseca plays a woman who falls asleep during her commute home and wakes up on a magical Christmas express train that takes her back in time 11 years.

“She spends the movie trying to figure out what it is that needs to be fixed,” Fonseca said.

Lloyd, who plays the train conductor, joked that it was a situation he was familiar with.

“I feel like I’ve been in that kind of a problem myself,” he said, alluding to his role in the Back to the Future franchise.

Chandler Massey and Lyndsy Fonseca in Next Stop, Christmas, which will premiere on Saturday, November 6 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Pic credit: Crown Media

Mrs. Miracle

On Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas will premiere at 10/9c. Caroline Rhea plays Mrs. Merkle, a Mary Poppin-like character who shows up in people’s lives when they are struggling with their faith.

“The family are reminded of the love they share for one another,” actor Steve Lund said in an interview to promote the movie. “Despite the hardships that they’ve endured, the love remains.”

On Sunday evening, A Christmas Treasure will premiere on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

The movie stars Jordin Sparks as a woman who opens up a 100-year-old time capsule and becomes inspired her to follow her dreams and become a writer. She meets an aspiring chef and sparks fly.

“It’s really cute,” she said in an interview with Hallmark. “They’re really witty, there’s a fun banter. They’re not afraid to speak their minds to each other.”

Gingerbread Miracle will air on Friday, November 5 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

Next Stop, Christmas will air on Saturday, November 6 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas will air on Saturday, November 6 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 10/9c.

A Christmas Treasure will air on Sunday, November 7 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.