Countdown to Christmas starts this weekend on Hallmark

The cast of the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film Christmas in my Heart. Holiday programming begins this weekend on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Pic credit: Crown Media

Holiday programming begins this weekend on Hallmark Channel with Countdown to Christmas and on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries with Miracles of Christmas. The networks will premiere three new movies, including You, Me & the Christmas Trees, Boyfriends of Christmas Past, and Christmas in my Heart.

In You, Me & the Christmas Trees, Hallmark favorite Danica McKellar stars as Olivia, an evergreen expert who gets a call right before Christmas from a farmer whose trees have been infected with a mysterious disease.

Olivia travels to the farm to investigate and finds out that the farmer, Jack, played by Benjamin Ayres, is in danger of losing the family business if she can’t pinpoint the problem before Christmas.

When Jack finds out Olivia is not a fan of Christmas, he does what he can to get her to love the holiday.

“As I am healing Jack’s trees, he is healing my Christmas spirit,” McKellar said in an interview promoting the film.

The movie, which was shot over the summer, served as a reunion for McKellar and co-star Jason Hervey, who last worked together on the ABC series The Wonder Years.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Benjamin Ayres, Danica McKellar, and Jason Hervey in You, Me & the Christmas Trees, which premieres on Friday, October 22 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Pic credit: Crown Media

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

In Boyfriends of Christmas Past, Lauren (played by Catherine Haena Kim) is lamenting the fact that she hasn’t met the right guy yet when her friend suggests that maybe she has and she just didn’t realize it.

When she is visited by the ghosts of four past boyfriends, she realizes that she is in love with her best friend, Nate (played by Karn Kalra), and if she doesn’t tell him, she’ll lose him forever.

In an interview to promote the movie, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Leo, who plays Lauren’s father, talked about how meaningful the story is even with the comic elements.

“There is something special about Hallmark movies, especially at Christmas time, that touches your heart,” he said. “And there’s a really nice, fun twist to this story.”

Christmas in my Heart

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will start Countdown to Christmas on Saturday with Christmas in my Heart.

Heather Hemmens stars as Beth, a concert violinist still coming to terms with her mother’s death. When a reclusive country music star, played by Luke Macfarlane, asks her to teach his daughter, they find themselves connecting through the magic of music.

The movie also stars Broadway veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will debut new films every weekend between now and Christmas.

You, Me & the Christmas Trees will premiere on Friday, October 22 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past will premiere on Saturday, October 23 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

Christmas in my Heart will premiere on Saturday, October 23 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 10/9c.