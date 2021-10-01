All the new movies coming to Hallmark in October

The cast of South Beach Love, one of 14 new movies airing on Hallmark’s networks in October. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will air a total of 14 new movies in October, including romantic comedies, dramas, and Christmas films.

The lineup includes:

Love Strikes Twice, which will air on Saturday, October 2 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash play a married couple who have grown apart. When Findlay’s character Maggie wishes for a do-over, she wakes up 15 years in the past.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, which will air on Sunday, October 3 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Tom Everett Scott stars as Benedict Stone, who desperately wants his wife back after a trial separation. In the middle of all this, his teenage niece arrives for an unexpected visit.

South Beach Love, which will air on Saturday, Oct 9 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.

Based on a book best-selling author Caridad Pineiro, the film follows rival chefs catering two different quinceañeras, both competing for coverage in the local newspaper.

The Vows We Keep

The Vows We Keep, which will air on Sunday, October 10 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

Fiona Gubelmann plays a woman trying to organize the perfect wedding for her sister when she finds out the venue she wants for the reception has been sold.

Flirting With Romance, which will air on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9/8 c on Hallmark Channel.

Erinn Westbrook plays a love advice expert and Brooks Darnel plays a dating columnist. When they meet, they realize that all their tricks and strategies won’t work on each other.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made, which will air on Sunday, October 17 at 9/8c on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

The POstables crew is trying to plan a wedding when they meet a boy with leukemia trying to reunite with an old friend.

Danica McKellar plays an evergreen specialist called to investigate a disease spreading on a Connecticut Christmas tree farm in You, Me and The Christmas Trees. Pic credit: Crown Media

Countdown to Christmas

You, Me and The Christmas Trees, which will air Friday, October 22 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

The first of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas movies, You, Me and The Christmas Trees stars Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, and Jason Hervey. McKellar plays an evergreen specialist called to investigate a mysterious disease spreading on a Connecticut Christmas tree farm.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past, which will air on Saturday, October 23 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Catherine Haena Kim plays an ad executive who is haunted by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends.

Christmas in my Heart, which will air on Saturday, October 23 at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, and Sheryl Lee Ralph star in this movie about a concert violinist who tutors the son of a country music star for a holiday concert.

The Santa Stakeout, which will air on Sunday, October 24 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Cambell play detectives posing as newlyweds to bust a series of heists being carried off at Christmas parties.

Christmas in Harmony, which will air on Friday, October 29 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Ashleigh Murray stars as Harmony, who is tricked into auditioning for a holiday chorus run by her ex-boyfriend.

Coyote Creek Christmas, which will air on Saturday, October 30 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey find love in their small town at an around-the-world Christmas party.

The Christmas Promise, which will air on Saturday, October 30 at 10/9 c on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

A grieving woman finds love with the carpenter renovating the home she was supposed to share with her fiance.

Christmas Sail, which will air on Sunday, October 31 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

Katee Sackhoff plays a woman who must return home to help her estranged father becomes determined to give her daughter the best Christmas ever.