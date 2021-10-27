Four new Christmas films coming to Hallmark this weekend

Michelle Williams, Ashleigh Murray, and Luke James in Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in Harmony, one of four new movies set to debut this weekend. Pic credit: Crown Media

Halloween may be this Sunday, but Hallmark is already showing Christmas movies.

Four new films will debut on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries this weekend as part of its Countdown to Christmas event.

First up is Christmas in Harmony, which will premiere on Friday, October 29 on Hallmark at 8/7c. Starring Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace, and Loretta Devine, the movie tells the story of Harmony, a music exec who loses her job right before Christmas.

She heads home to North Carolina, where she agrees to direct the church choir’s holiday concert.

However, problems arise when she finds out her ex-boyfriend will be helping her.

“This movie is a love story about a girl who gives up her dreams for others only to go home and rediscover them through family,” Murray said in an interview to promote the film.

Coyote Creek Christmas

Coyote Creek Christmas will premiere on Saturday, October 30, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Janel Parrish plays an event planner who returns to her hometown to help her parents throw a Christmas Eve party at their inn.

With the theme “Christmas Around the World,” she goes to great lengths to include traditions and food from all over the globe. But when she meets a single dad (played by Ryan Paevey), she starts to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Janel Parrish, Azriel Dalman, and Ryan Paevey in Coyote Creek Christmas, which premieres Saturday, October 30 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Pic credit: Crown Media

In an interview to promote the movie, Parrish joked about how easy it was to play a love-struck woman around her co-star.

“How difficult is it for my character to get swept off my feet by Ryan Paevey?” she asked as Paevey tiptoed up behind her, lifted her chair, and carried her away.

The Christmas Promise

Also having its debut on Saturday is The Christmas Promise, which will air on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 10/9c.

In the movie, a woman learns to deal with grief with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.

It stars Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, and Patrick Duffy.

Torrey DeVitto stars in The Christmas Promise, which will premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Saturday, October 30 at 10/9c. Pic credit: Crown Media

Unlike many of the other Hallmark Christmas films, which are romantic comedies, The Christmas Promise is sad but ultimately uplifting, according to DeVitto.

“Tragedy binds us and connects us,” DeVitto said in an interview. “And you learn to lean on each other. I think that’s the whole message. Love is never lost.”

Christmas Sail

Finally, Christmas Sail will premiere on Sunday, October 31, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

Starring Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O’Quinn, the movie tells the story of a woman who returns home to take care of her estranged father and becomes determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas.

The cast of Christmas Sail, which will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, October 31 at 8/7c. Pic credit: Crown Media

