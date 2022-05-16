Season 3 of Bridgerton to tell Penelope and Colin’s love story

Season 3 of Bridgerton will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Pic credit: @lukenewtonuk/Instagram

For Season 1 and Season 2, Netflix remained true to the book order of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series. However, for Season 3, they’re jumping a little further ahead to give fans the story of a slow-building romance.

It’s no secret that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has been head over heels for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) for years, but Penelope had her hopes crushed at the end of Season 2 when Colin stated he would never marry her.

In the novel series, Penelope and Colin don’t get their chance until the fourth installment, but their story is being bumped up, likely following Penelope’s heartbroken end to the last season. The third Bridgerton novel focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and his love life, which will hopefully come back in another season for the hit Netflix show.

Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s romance blooms

The official Bridgerton Netflix account announced the story on Monday morning with a letter from the famous (or perhaps infamous) Lady Whistledown, giving fans a rush of excitement for the new season.

The letter begins by stating it’s only right for the third year of the series to follow a third son and a third daughter. Lady Whistledown’s letter confirmed a “budding relationship” between Penelope and Colin, which viewers have been waiting for since Season 1.

The letter closes with the question, “With Penelope’s days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author.”

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton celebrate Bridgerton Season 3 announcement

The actors shared their own excitement on their individual Instagram pages. Nicola Coughlan wrote that she’s “been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time” and now she can share that Season 3 will follow her character’s love story.

Nicola seems quite excited for the upcoming season, but she isn’t the only one.

Her costar Luke Newton shared the news himself with a photo of him and Nicola behind the scenes of Bridgerton.

In his caption, he wrote, “Looks like the cats out of the bag! @birdgertonnetflix Season 3 will follow the story of Colin & Pen! See you all soon [bee emoji]xx.”

With all the hype surrounding the upcoming season of the fan-favorite Regency-era drama, it’s hard to stay patient for the release date.

When is Season 3 of Bridgerton coming to Netflix?

At this time, there is no set release date for Season 3 of Bridgerton. Filming is set to continue in London this summer while the crew prepares for Season 3, so it’s likely the third installment will stream in Spring 2023.

Aside from changes in the book order, there have been a few other changes to the cast and crew as well. Ruby Stokes stepped down as Francesca Bridgerton and Hannah Dodd took her place. Creator Chris Van Dusen stepped down as showrunner and Jess Brownell took over.

Season 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.