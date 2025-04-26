Sara Haines reveals her dream job beyond The View

Sara Haines is a fan favorite cast member on The View. She sits next to Whoopi Goldberg to help keep her in line and on point.

Whoopi, who is often bored from the many times she tries to fall asleep during segments that don’t intrigue her, needs Sara to keep her awake sometimes.

While Sara loves her job on The View, she recently shared that it is not her dream job, and she came to New York City years ago for a different career.

Sara began her career assisting on the Today show, then moved on to a partnership with Michael Strahan, and is now a fixture on The View.

But Sara would rather do something else, something that Whoopi Goldberg would turn her nose up at and refuse to do.

On The View’s podcast, “The View: Behind the Table,” Sara said she would love to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Sara reveals her alternate career dreams

During a discussion about Saturday Night Live and when comedy goes too far, Sara shared with Brian, “My dream was always to be a member of the cast.” Sara came to New York City to pursue a career in sketch comedy.

The closest she came to working on Saturday Night Live was a stint giving tours of the area, and then she was featured on the show, parodied twice. Sara spoke of the skits as “epic moments.” Brian said it was “rarified air” as he teased her.

While Sara would give anything to appear on SNL, others, like Whoopi Goldberg, would unhesitatingly turn that down.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Whoopi revealed that she would never host Saturday Night Live, even though they keep asking her. She feels that she has “been there and done that” in her career and appreciates the freedom she now has on The View.

Jose Andres comes on to speak about his new show

Jose Andres appeared on The View to discuss his new book, Change the Recipe, and his latest show, Yes! Chef!, which will air on Peacock next week. He also spoke out in favor of changing laws to help people in need access food more easily.

During the California wildfires, he teamed up with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to provide food to people affected by the tragedy.

Jose is teaming up with Martha Stewart on the new show featuring chefs competing in challenges. It begins streaming on Peacock on Monday, April 28.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.