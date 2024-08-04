Ryan Seacrest is taking another of Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune jobs this year

For the second time this year, Pat Sajak will hand over the reins to Ryan Seacrest.

The longtime Wheel of Fortune host has already given up his hosting position to Ryan.

And now, we’ve learned that Ryan will be filling Pat’s shoes once again, but in a different capacity.

We already know that Ryan was named Pat’s successor and will star as the host of Wheel of Fortune beginning in September 2024.

In addition to hosting, Ryan will also serve as one of Wheel of Fortune’s consulting producers.

Although Pat retired from Wheel of Fortune after 40 seasons, we recently learned that he didn’t entirely step away from the franchise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pat will return this fall as the host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan Seacrest is slated to host Season 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

This will be Pat’s final season as the host of the Wheel of Fortune spinoff, and once he is finished, we’ve learned that Ryan will reportedly take over this role as well.

As TMZ reported, “Once Pat finishes this last season [of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune], we’re told Ryan will take over for the following season.”

The outlet added, “So, this fall will mark Pat’s truly final appearance on any Wheel of Fortune show.”

Pat has hosted Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White since 2021, when the spinoff premiered.

Reportedly, Pat is filming his Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episodes this summer at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Pat’s fans will see him in action once again when Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on October 7, on ABC.

Pat wasn’t ready to fully retire from TV and the stage

Following Pat’s June 2024 retirement from Wheel of Fortune, his fans were surprised to hear that he wasn’t fully stepping away from the entertainment business.

In addition to his Celebrity Wheel of Fortune hosting duties this fall, Pat will also make a return to the stage next year, as Monsters and Critics also reported.

Pat will show off his acting chops as he portrays Dr. Flemming in the play Prescription: Murder, a mystery thriller premiering at the Hawaii Theatre Center in July 2025.

Ryan is ready as ever to host Wheel of Fortune this fall

Meanwhile, Ryan has been busy filming alongside Vanna White as he prepares to take the stage in Pat’s place.

The longtime American Idol host has been teasing his fans with behind-the-scenes clips of him in his new hosting role, something he’s admittedly excited about.

In his most recent Wheel of Fortune-related Instagram post, Ryan shared a video of himself getting gussied up for his season premiere.

Ryan looked sharp in his navy blue Banana Republic suit as he confidently walked the halls of Sony Pictures Studios.

In his accompanying caption, Ryan wrote, “Game face for the season premiere taping 🧩 Let’s play @wheeloffortune !”