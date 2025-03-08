Ryan Seacrest ‘driving bosses crazy’ at Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest’s job may be in jeopardy.

Just six months after he made his Wheel of Fortune Season 42 debut, Ryan has reportedly ticked off his bosses.

Despite soaring ratings early into this season of Wheel of Fortune, the show’s viewership has taken a dip in recent weeks.

Ryan’s weeknight game show rival, Ken Jennings, has come out on top as Jeopardy! ratings have knocked Wheel of Fortune out of the top spot.

So, what could be the reason for Ryan’s declining ratings?

According to a Wheel of Fortune insider, Ryan’s lack of sense of humor and multifaceted career could be to blame.

Ryan might not be the right ‘fit’ at Wheel of Fortune

The source spoke with Closer Weekly, telling the publication that Ryan’s repartee pales in comparison to Pat Sajak’s “understated” sense of humor.

“Ryan is fast on his feet, but not necessarily when it comes to jokes,” the insider shared. “But that stuff came naturally to Pat and got woven into the fabric of Wheel over the many decades he was on.”

According to the informant, Ryan’s personality may not be “the fit bosses were looking for” at Sony Pictures Studios.

The insider added that Ryan should hire joke writers who would “calibrate his on-air persona a little closer to Pat’s … but only if he intends to do this job for another 20 years.”

Ryan’s future at Wheel of Fortune is uncertain

Currently, Ryan has only signed a two-year deal with Sony, and things are very “wait-and-see” at Wheel of Fortune.

In addition to Ryan not signing a long-term deal, hostess Vanna White may be nearing retirement soon, which would shake things up.

With the uncertainty surrounding Vanna White’s future at Wheel of Fortune, Ryan’s job is hanging in the balance.

As the source shared with Closer Weekly, Ryan and Vanna’s pairing was intended to be temporary, “not the permanent configuration of the show for the next two or three decades.”

Between plummeting ratings and uncertainty surrounding job longevity, employees at the Wheel of Fortune franchise are “wondering if more sudden changes could be in the cards.”

Just as Mayim Bialik got the boot from Jeopardy!, the same could happen to Ryan, the insider adds.

Wheel of Fortune execs worry Ryan Seacrest is ‘stretched to the limit’

Ryan also has a full plate career-wise. In addition to hosting Wheel of Fortune, the 50-year-old also hosts American Idol and his radio program, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan being involved in so many simultaneous professions worries the executives at Wheel of Fortune.

Purportedly, Ryan is seeking control, and his “obstinate stance” is “driving bosses crazy.”