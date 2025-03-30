Robin Roberts tells colleague during GMA ‘We’re not that kind of show’

Robin Roberts reminded one of her colleagues that Good Morning America is on television early and is much more of a family show.

Last week, she was the main anchor for many GMA episodes amid absences from her co-stars, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

She appeared in episodes with co-stars, including Sam Champion, Ginger Zee, Rebecca Jarvis, Lara Spencer, and Whit Johnson.

A highlight reel featuring some of the highlights from the past week recently popped up on GMA and Robin’s Instagram pages.

In one episode, GMA visited Asheville, North Carolina, for a special report about recovery and rebuilding following Hurricane Helene’s devastation.

In another episode, Robin appeared with Jarvis and Johnson for an interview with colleagues from ABC News’s Nightline.

Robin reminded her ABC News colleague about which show they were on

Nightline’s Juju Chang and her co-anchor, Byron Pitts, stopped by to talk with the GMA crew about the 45th anniversary of the show. Robin mentioned she was old enough to see where the show started with the Iran hostage crisis.

“We get to tell intimate stories in a very detailed way,” Pitts said regarding what makes Nightline unique.

He mentioned that many of Robin’s interviews, which appear on GMA, have more extended versions aired on Nightline.

“So I think it’s, people can start their day with you guys, and they can go to bed with us,” Pitts said, causing some laughter and noise in the studio.

“No, wait a minute, hey!” Robin said before adding, “Byron, we’re not that kind of show.”

“Keep it clean. Let’s keep it clean,” she said.

Pitts and Chang mentioned how many great individuals have presented stories on the show. Ted Koppel appeared on the show as an anchor for 25 years.

Other former anchors included Cynthia McFadden, Terry Moran, and Martin Bashir.

In addition to his other remarks, Pitts said viewers have an “opportunity to laugh, to learn, to cry” with their program.

Nightline’s 45th anniversary special aired on Monday evening and featured memorable moments, including interviews with Nelson Mandela and former President Barack Obama.

As of this report, Hulu subscribers can watch the Nightline special on demand.

GMA visited Asheville for special coverage

Later in the week, Robin and her Good Morning America co-stars, Ginger and Sam, traveled to Asheville, North Carolina.

The two-hour live special, Asheville Rising, covered and supported the rebuilding efforts six months after Hurricane Helene caused severe damage and destruction to the area.

GMA’s special focused on local organizations doing what they can to help others in the area. Country music star Chase Rice, born in Asheville, also performed during the special.

Robin appeared toward the end of the GMA special with Ginger, Sam, Chase, and others to deliver an important announcement.

“What an honor it has been for us, for GMA to be here to help you, and to just shine a light and show people what you are doing on your own, knowing that you need help, also knowing what you are doing yourselves. We have been able to raise a total of $2.7 million in donations,” she announced.

“The bottom line is, Carolina is open for business, y’all. Get on down here,” Robin said.

For more details on how to help after Hurricane Helene, visit ABC News’s report.