Robin Roberts says it’s ‘one of them days’ during ‘busy’ times at GMA

Robin Roberts admitted to it being “one of them days” as she updated viewers on Good Morning America.

In a video behind the scenes before GMA started, Robin also claimed it was a hectic day for the program.

Her latest social media teaser video arrived a week after big news hit GMA, GMA3, and several other ABC News programs.

Reports revealed a network shakeup, which included layoffs and the merging of GMA and GMA3’s production units.

Insiders shared that some individuals were frustrated and upset with Robin and her GMA co-stars, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

However, Robin appeared in a new Instagram video to help preview some of GMA’s upcoming news.

Robin talked about ‘busy’ GMA in unaired footage

“Got a busy morning. Another busy morning here on GMA,” Robin shared as she walked through the hallways carrying a tiny microphone.

“I’m wearing green because it is National Girl Scout Day,” she told everyone, mentioning that “troops from all over the country” were at GMA.

Robin stopped at an open door to a room and greeted several women and young Girl Scouts.

“Nice to see you. Nice and early,” she told them, before telling fans, “Ohhh, we’re going to be selling some cookies.”

Robin also mentioned that it was Sleep Week and that GMA contributor Tory Johnson would be on the show.

“I don’t know about you, but this Daylight Savings Time, it finally got to me,” she admitted before she stopped by a GMA crew member who gave her an earpiece to put in.

“Thank you for joining us this morning on GMA, and I’ll see you shortly. One of them days!” Robin told fans before walking off as the video ended.

Insiders suggested some were angry with Robin, Michael, and George amid GMA shakeup

As previously mentioned, last week, reports arrived that GMA and GMA3 layoffs hit dozens of staffers.

Additional changes, including merging GMA and GMA3’s production units, may be part of an increasing push towards new ways of presenting news to viewers as TV ratings decline.

Robin has recently appeared in behind-the-scenes social media videos like the one above, which could be an effort to attract more viewers to the televised GMA episode.

However, streaming platforms and social media have reshaped how many individuals consume news, likely impacting GMA and GMA3’s ratings. In addition to airing on ABC, daily GMA episodes stream later on YouTube and Hulu.

An insider revealed that amid the recent layoffs, some individuals were upset with GMA’s main anchors due to their multimillion-dollar contracts. Another inside source indicated the days of those contracts for television personalities may be coming to an end.

“Little by little, this is all going away. These bigger salaries are all going away. George was recently renewed, but the news industry just can’t keep supporting these salaries anymore,” an insider said, per a U.S. Sun report.

In addition to GMA, Robin often contributes to other programs, including ABC News’s 20/20 and ESPN programs. She also hosts the Emmy-nominated Disney+ show Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

Her co-star, Michael Strahan, also has multiple TV jobs, including working as an analyst at Fox NFL Sunday during the pro football season and hosting The $100,000 Pyramid. A new season of the game show premiered on Sunday.