Robin Roberts reunites with Gayle King to attend holiday event with Today stars

In a possibly unexpected crossover event, stars from competing networks’ morning shows assembled to celebrate the holidays.

A photo revealed Good Morning America, CBS Mornings, and Today personalities together for the party.

GMA anchor Robin Roberts represented ABC’s morning show and shared a photo capturing the moment.

It included CBS’s Gayle King and several of NBC’s Today stars. Hoda Kotb, set to depart the morning program next year, is among them.

Fellow NBC Today star Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts, a member of the ABC News team, hosted the holiday bash.

According to Robin, the event allowed her to reunited with her friend Gayle, whom she has known since their earlier days in journalism.

Robin reunited with her longtime friends Gayle and Hoda

Robin shared a group selfie from the recent holiday event, which shows her smiling alongside Gayle King. Today stars Hoda, Roker, and Jenna Bush Hager stood in the front from left to right.

“Oh what a night! Power couple @debrobertsabc and @alroker host such a wonderful holiday party in their beautiful home. Chance to reunite with dear friends. I’ve known @gayleking from our days way back when we both worked and lived in CT,” Robin wrote in her caption.

In her caption, she also mentioned that she’d known Hoda since she previously worked with her Robin’s, Sally-Ann Roberts, in New Orleans.

“Truly blessed to share this precious time together. Happy Holidays to all!” Robin wrote.

Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, also shared an Instagram carousel post highlighting the fun holiday get-together.

She didn’t appear in any photos with the GMA, CBS Mornings, or Today stars but shared several photos showing her with family, friends, and colleagues.

The final slide of her carousel shows her basking in the holiday cheer of their party beneath a small covered area with white tables, lights, and festive decorations.

Deborah Roberts appears in a photo from her and her husband Al Roker’s party. Pic credit: @debrobertsabc/Instagram

Robin and Gayle worked at TV jobs in CT decades ago

As Robin mentioned, she and Gayle go way back, as they both worked and lived in Connecticut.

One of Gayle’s earliest and longest TV journalism jobs was with WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut. She joined WFSB as a news anchor in 1981 and remained there for 18 years.

Robin also worked in Connecticut. Her career at ESPN began in 1990, nine years after Gayle started at WFSB. ESPN primarily broadcasts from Bristol, Connecticut, about 45 minutes from Glastonbury, where Gayle lived for part of her time in the state.

Robin’s ESPN career lasted until 2005, as she departed to join ABC’s Good Morning America full-time, where viewers watch her weekdays. It’s worth noting that Gayle was also a part-time correspondent with GMA before she joined CBS Mornings as an anchor.

While Robin might not be on ESPN as much, she occasionally appears on various sports programs with special interviews, as Disney owns ESPN and ABC.

She still lives in Connecticut with her wife, Amber Laign. The couple officially married in the backyard of their home.

Fast forward to 2024, and Gayle and Robin are now working in New York with their competing networks. However, both CBS Mornings and Good Morning America broadcast from Times Square, and they’ve hung out at other events together, including the WNBA Playoffs in New York City.