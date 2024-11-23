Gayle King curses and channels Jelly Roll as she conquers her fear

Gayle King faced her fears as she participated in what might be a terrifying experience for many people.

Viewers watch Gayle regularly on CBS Mornings, which she co-hosts with Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers.

During her time on the morning program, she often asks guests difficult questions or challenges them.

However, she challenged herself by defying her trepidation about heights and going into the sky for a popular New York City attraction.

It was the second time that fans saw Gayle tackle her fear while visiting NYC’s Rockefeller Plaza.

This time, she tried one that provided her less comfort and an incredible photo-op with NYC as the backdrop.

Gayle faced her fear with help from a Jelly Roll song and some friends

Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported about Gayle’s visit to the SkyLift, a brand-new Rockefeller Plaza attraction that takes guests high into the sky and gives a 360-degree rotating view of NYC.

It features a solid base and extends into the sky with guests standing on a circular platform as it slowly rotates. While that platform is open-air, it has a solid, transparent wall.

The Beam is a different experience, as it allows guests to sit on a solid open-air construction beam that raises 12 feet above the Top of the Rock’s 70th-floor Observation Deck.

It rotates 180 degrees and provides a gorgeous photo opportunity on a construction beam above the city, recreating an iconic photo of NYC construction workers from 1932.

Gayle previously admitted she’s afraid of heights, and it clearly took her a lot to participate in The Beam with her friends and colleagues.

They mentioned how Gayle, a “non-religious person,” was suddenly praying.

“I feel like Jelly Roll,” she said before singing from his song, “I only talk to God when I need a favor. God, I need a favor.”

The Beam begins rising in the video as men are seated on opposite sides of Gayle, filming the moment with their phones. Gayle appears to be holding on for dear life, with a hand on one guy’s leg and the other guy’s hand.

“Are we almost done?” Gayle asks after the attraction rotates.

She gave a fake smile as one of her colleagues filmed the funny moments.

“Is it just going to go down?” Gayle asked, and someone off-camera explained that it would go back up and turn again.

“S**t,” Gayle said under her breath before bravely facing the rest of the ride.

Once The Beam experience had finally ended, she yelled, “I think I like the SkyLift better!”

Fans reacted to Gayle conquering her fear in NYC

Many fans identified with Gayle regarding her fear of heights. Some said they could never participate in the attraction, and others commended Gayle’s bravery.

“It’s a no for me but congratulations to you,” a fan wrote in her comments.

Another said, “You know it’s bad when Gayle breaks into a country song.”

“I give you credit for doing this. I would have fainted!!” a commenter said.

Pic credit: @gayleking/Instagram

Another noticed “Gayle clutching on for dear life” and used several crying laughing emojis.

“I’m with you Gayle!! You did it though!” a commenter wrote with a fire emoji.

This year, Gayle has truly reached new heights in her life. In addition to braving those NYC attractions, she bravely modeled in swimsuits for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue earlier this year.