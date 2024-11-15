Gayle King asks Billy Bob Thornton to ‘describe his look’ as CBS Mornings viewers slam his style

Billy Bob Thornton is known for great acting and often some intriguing choices in terms of his style.

For his 1997 breakout movie Slingblade, Thornton won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. He also received nominations for Best Actor in that film and Best Supporting Actor in 1999’s A Simple Plan.

The 69-year-old actor recently appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss his newest project with Tony Dokoupil, Gayle King, and Nate Burleson.

Thornton plays crisis management worker Tommy Norris in the new drama series Landman, which involves oil rigs in West Texas.

The show, an idea from Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, premieres November 17 on Paramount+.

While on CBS Mornings, he mainly discussed his role and the project itself, but the interview also included Gayle asking him about his fashion choices.

Gayle King asked Thornton about his look

For his CBS Mornings interview, Thornton wore a blue-and-white plaid shirt open over a black t-shirt with jeans.

He also wore multiple necklaces and a grey or beige hat with what appeared to be a black headwrap, bandana, or skully cap underneath.

He spoke about taking on his role in Landman and how he looked different once it was underway.

“I look older on the show than I do in person,” Thornton said regarding his character, adding, “I didn’t do anything to look older. I think just three-page monologues and 100-degree heat, that’ll do part of it.”

He said the character’s stress “kinda shows on [his] face” for this particular role.

Before the interview ended, Gayle praised Thornton for his wardrobe decisions.

“I also like your fashion these days. How do you describe your look? How do you describe?” she asked the actor as he chuckled.

“I grew up as a hippy, really, but now I’m not really a skinny 18-year-old, longhaired kid,” he joked.

“So I kind of do a cross between my usual t-shirt and jeans and boots and baseball hat,” he said.

They told him he looked great, and Gayle said, “It’s working,” cutting him off for time to promote his new show Landman’s premiere and end the interview.

Viewers called out Thornton’s ‘Hollyweird’ look

Many CBS Mornings viewers criticized Thornton’s look in the YouTube comments section.

“Guess who hired Johnny Depp’s stylist?” one commenter asked.

Another defended Thornton, writing, “He’s always looked weird doing these interviews. But that doesn’t take away from him being a fine actor.”

One commenter suggested the hosts were “trying to figure out a tactful way of saying ‘what the hell is with the headgear?'”

“Is his head bandaged ..??? Did something fall out ???” a commenter asked.

Another called Thornton’s outfit “Hollyweird.”

Viewers mock the style of Billy Bob Thornton. Pic credit: @CBSMornings/YouTube

The always intriguing actor never revealed what he wore for the interview, leaving it up to viewers’ interpretations.